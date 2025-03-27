EU-India FTA Progress Signals Bright Future for Inpipe Sweden AB's Expansion in India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 27: As the European Union and India edge closer to finalizing a landmark free trade agreement (FTA), Swedish infrastructure innovator Inpipe Sweden AB is positioning itself to capitalize on reduced trade barriers and expanded market access to scale its sustainable pipeline solutions across India.

Recent diplomatic progress, highlighted by Sweden's Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa, signals a boon for Swedish businesses. Last week's EU-India talks indicated the FTA could materialize this year, potentially slashing tariffs and bureaucratic hurdles that have long hindered European firms.

For Sweden, a nation that saw exports to India surge 17% in 2023 and hosts 300 companies already active in the market, the deal could accelerate cross-border collaborations.

"An FTA would fast-track our ability to scale these solutions nationwide," said Rolf Naslund, Inpipe's Director of Commercial Strategy. "Lower tariffs and streamlined regulations would directly translate to more affordable projects for Indian cities, while enabling us to forge deeper ties with local partners."

Inpipe's New Age Tech Meets India's Infrastructure Needs

Inpipe Sweden AB, a pioneer in sustainable pipeline rehabilitation since the 1980s, has already made significant inroads in India. The company's UV-cured GRP liners, introduced through a strategic partnership signed on April 30, 2024, offer municipalities and contractors a revolutionary alternative to traditional pipe replacement. These liners, showcased at a high-profile New Delhi workshop attended by 60+ industry leaders, promise:

- 80% cost savings compared to conventional methods.

- Up to 100 years of durability, ensuring long-term sustainability.

- Minimal environmental disruption, with trenchless installation preserving infrastructure integrity.

- Reduced carbon footprint, using energy-efficient UV curing and styrene-free materials.

Sweden's government has pledged to prioritize three pillars in FTA negotiations: maintaining rapid talks, rallying EU member state support, and ensuring the deal's comprehensiveness.

India's current trade barriers, including high tariffs and complex bureaucracy, have deterred some Swedish firms. However, a study by Swedish Enterprise found 25% of non-Indian market participants would reconsider entry if an FTA were inked. For Inpipe, which emphasizes styrene-free materials and carbon-efficient UV-curing processes, the agreement could align its sustainability mission with India's green infrastructure ambitions.

Inpipe's journey in India exemplifies how Swedish innovation can address global infrastructure challenges. By combining cutting-edge technology with a focus on sustainability, the company has positioned itself as a key player in India's push for resilient, green infrastructure.

About InPipe Sweden AB:

Founded in the 1980s, Inpipe Sweden AB develops patented trenchless rehabilitation technologies like FLEXLINER® and FREELINER®, which use UV light to cure durable, eco-friendly GRP liners. The company's solutions are odorless, reduce fossil fuel reliance, and undergo rigorous third-party testing.

