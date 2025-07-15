Eureka Forbes Limited enhances its manufacturing capability with a strategic partnership with Dixon Technologies India Limited

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15: Eureka Forbes Limited, one of India's leading health and hygiene brands, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Dixon Technologies (India) Limited (DTIL), a leader in electronic manufacturing services (EMS).

This collaboration marks an important step in expanding Eureka Forbes' Vacuum Cleaner portfolio by assembly/manufacture & supply of robotic vacuum cleaners, reinforcing its position as a trusted name in Indian households.

Under this partnership, DTIL will produce a range of Robotic Vacuum Cleaners for Eureka Forbes leveraging its cutting-edge facilities and extensive manufacturing expertise. Dixon's ISO-certified plants will ensure that the Eureka Forbes robotic vacuum cleaners meet rigorous standards of durability, quality, and innovation. This collaboration aligns with Eureka Forbes' vision of delivering value-driven, high-performing, health-tech products that cater to the evolving needs of Indian consumers.

Talking about the partnership, Mr. Pratik Pota, MD & CEO, Eureka Forbes Ltd., said, "At Eureka Forbes, we are committed to delivering innovative, high-performing products that enrich the lives of our consumers. Our strategic partnership with Dixon Technologies is a testament to this commitment and a significant step towards strengthening our Make in India vision. By combining Eureka Forbes's deep consumer insight and innovation prowess with Dixon's manufacturing excellence, we aim to accelerate our presence in the robotic vacuum cleaner category and bring cutting-edge, locally made solutions to Indian homes."

Mr. Atul B. Lall, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Dixon Technologies (India), added, "We are pleased to formalize our strategic partnership with Eureka Forbes, a brand synonymous with trust and innovation in home appliances segment. This agreement marks a significant milestone for our company as we expand our capabilities in the homecare segment. By combining our advanced manufacturing expertise with Eureka Forbes's deep market understanding and product leadership, we aim to deliver high-quality vacuum cleaners that meet the evolving needs of consumers and market. We see this as the beginning of a long-term association that will drive value for both organizations and ultimately benefit customers across markets."

Dixon Technologies (India) Limited is the largest home grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India. Their diversified product portfolio includes (i) Consumer electronics like LED TVs; (ii) Home appliances like washing machines; (iii) Lighting products like LED bulbs and tube lights, down lighters; (iv) Mobile phones; and (v) Wearables and Hearables(vi) Refrigerators (vii) Telecom and IT Hardware products. Dixon also provides solutions in reverse logistics i.e., repair and refurbishment services of LED TV panels. The company is renowned for its high-quality standards, ethical business practices and commitment, making it a preferred partner across various industry verticals.

Through this collaboration, Eureka Forbes aims to further elevate its product offerings, strengthen its presence in the robotic vacuum market, and continue its mission to become a household name across India.

