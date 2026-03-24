Eurobond Opens Delhi Flagship Experience Centre, Shifting Architectural Sourcing from Desk Catalogues to Immersive Retail

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 23: Eurobond, India's only listed metal composite panel brand and a pioneer in advanced architectural cladding, has opened its flagship Experience Centre in Kirti Nagar, New Delhi. The cladding industry has traditionally relied on brief office visits by sales teams and flat catalogues featuring small material samples. Eurobond raises the bar with the launch of this facility which will provide a hands-on technically rich 'playroom' where architects, developers, and facade consultants can see architectural cladding systems like never before, accompanied by material experts to guide decisions. Users will now walk in with a vision and walk out with a plan.

This launch represents a major strategic milestone for the company's regional expansion. The Experience Centre is specifically positioned to address the shifts in NCR's architectural landscape, and trends towards climatic sensitivities. On display are Eurobond's famed Louvers & Fins - a dynamic product presented to capitalize on environmental elements like the sun, wind & rain, facilitating naturalized ventilation. The center provides localized access to sustainable materials like ACP that are 100% recyclable at the end of their lifecycle. Eurobond anticipates this targeted approach will act as a strong commercial catalyst, driving substantial NCR business growth and accelerating its national expansion.

The centre houses over 300 designs across 30 distinct product ranges. Full sheet specimens of best selling products to observe patterns, texture and material behaviour in light and shade, allowing professionals to transition from traditional catalogues to direct material evaluation. Showcasing this design versatility, the facility highlights signature innovations like the engineered solid panel EURODUAL, which offers a distinct dual-face capability, and the Midas Touch range, featuring unique gold-toned streaks for high-end aesthetics. This physical setup enables users to examine the structural integrity, colour consistency, and tactile finishes of the panels in person.

Speaking on the strategic significance of the launch, Mr Divyam Shah, Whole Time Director and CFO at Euro Panel Products Limited, stated: "The Delhi Experience Centre represents a major strategic milestone in Eurobond's growth story. As India's only listed metal composite panel brand, we are aggressively expanding our footprint from the factory floor to premium, experiential retail. This facility is a clear reflection of our financial commitment to capturing the Northern market and solidifying our position as the undisputed leader in the architectural cladding space."

To support the technical accuracy required for large-scale infrastructure projects, the materials presented are tested in the company's in-house lab certified by the NABL across 16 parameters for colour and coil testing--making Eurobond this industry's only ACP brand to possess an NABL accreditation for this kind of colour and coil testing. These are the same tested materials currently specified across major national developments, including Guwahati Airport, Kurnool Railway Station, the SBI Building in Mumbai, and the Lucknow Police Bhawan. Locally, in the Delhi NCR region, the brand's footprint is already anchored by prominent installations at Noida International Airport (Jewar Airport), Thal Sena Bhawan (Indian Army Headquarters), M3M Trump Towers Gurgaon, Amity University Noida, and M1 Trade Tower Faridabad.

The Delhi launch serves as the catalyst for a broader national retail strategy. To sustain its current market momentum, Eurobond is targeting a brand growth rate of 15% for the next financial year. To achieve this, the company plans multi-crore investments to expand its footprint through 20 additional Experience Centers across key markets. Concurrently, Eurobond is directing an additional 6-7 Crores toward product line innovations, ensuring its portfolio continues to meet the evolving technical demands of the Indian AEC sector.

About Eurobond:

Eurobond is a leading Metal Composite Panel brand in India and the flagship of Euro Panel Products Limited. Commencing its 25th year of operation in 2026, it was among the first to introduce Aluminium Composite Panels to India. The company operates a state-of-the-art factory in Umbergaon, Gujarat, with an annual capacity of 10 million m². Recognized as a One-Star Export House, Eurobond has a global presence in over 20 countries. In 2025, Euro Panel Products Limited became the first Indian ACP company to be listed on the mainboards of the NSE and the BSE.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)