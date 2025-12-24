Everfast Freight Forwarders Strengthens India's Cold Chain Capabilities for Medicines and Vaccines

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 24: Everfast Freight Forwarders Pvt Ltd, a freight forwarding and supply chain solutions company with over three decades of experience, has emerged as a key player in India's temperature-controlled logistics segment. The company supports the safe, compliant, and efficient movement of medicines, vaccines, and pharmaceutical products across both domestic and international markets.

Specialized Expertise in Healthcare Logistics

Everfast Freight Forwarders has developed strong capabilities in healthcare logistics, where maintaining precise temperature conditions throughout the supply chain is essential to preserving drug efficacy and patient safety. The company delivers end-to-end cold chain solutions tailored to the stringent requirements of modern pharmaceuticals, biologics, and vaccines.

Importance of Temperature-Controlled Logistics in Healthcare

Temperature-controlled logistics plays a critical role in the healthcare sector, as many medicines and vaccines are highly sensitive to environmental conditions. Even minor temperature deviations during storage or transit can compromise product potency, often without visible signs of damage. Recognizing this risk, we operate a structured cold chain framework focused on prevention, continuous monitoring, and rapid response.

The cold chain process begins at the point of origin with validated packaging solutions, including insulated systems, phase-change materials, gel packs, and active temperature-controlled containers. Shipments are managed through certified cold storage warehouses and distribution centers that operate under strict temperature and humidity protocols, supported by trained and experienced personnel.

Secure Transportation with Global Standards, Real-Time Monitoring and Risk Management

Transportation remains one of the most critical stages in healthcare logistics. Everfast Freight Forwarders manages temperature-sensitive shipments across air, sea, and road networks using continuous monitoring systems that track temperature and location in real time. Automated alerts enable swift corrective action in case of any deviation, ensuring product integrity during long-haul and cross-border movements.

Risk management is a core component of Everfast's operations. The company follows documented Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to address potential challenges such as customs delays, infrastructure disruptions, or extreme weather conditions. Each shipment is supported by complete documentation, chain-of-custody records, and temperature history, ensuring full regulatory compliance and audit readiness.

Everfast Freight Forwarders Pvt Ltd operates in alignment with Good Distribution Practices (GDP) and applicable national and international regulatory standards governing pharmaceutical logistics. The organization maintains a strong culture of discipline and accountability across all functions, from documentation and compliance to warehouse operations and last-mile delivery.

Leadership Perspective and Technology Integration

Speaking on the company's approach, Sunil Kumar, Managing Director of Everfast Freight Forwarders Pvt Ltd, emphasized that healthcare logistics demands both advanced technology and experienced professionals. The company leverages digital tracking tools, sensors, and cloud-based platforms, while relying on trained logistics experts to interpret data and take timely decisions during critical situations.

Preparing for the Future of Pharmaceutical Logistics

As the pharmaceutical industry moves toward personalized medicines, cell therapies, and time-critical treatments, Everfast Freight Forwarders is preparing to meet future demands through process optimization, advanced technology integration, and sustainable logistics practices. The company is also exploring reusable packaging solutions and environmentally responsible cooling methods to reduce the carbon footprint of cold chain operations.

With a strong focus on reliability, compliance, and operational excellence, Everfast Freight Forwarders Pvt Ltd continues to play a significant role in strengthening healthcare supply chains, ensuring that essential medicines and vaccines reach patients safely and efficiently.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)