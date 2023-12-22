eVerse.AI launches CowGPT: World's first Generative AI application built for Dairy, Veterinary and Animal husbandry space

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], December 22: eVerse.AI which is a leading technology company operating in Dairy, Agriculture and Sustainability space has launched CowGPT. It is the world's first Generative AI application purpose built for this space. Generative AI has been creating a lot of buzz in the industry for a year or so and it has already started transforming several industries at a rapid pace.

eVerse.AI has developed CowGPT by heavily customizing one of the best available foundation models (LLM: Large Language Model) with lot of domain data from these sectors it has collected through various public and proprietary sources. The company has also collaborated with universities and research institutions in the USA and India to build and train their own foundation model. This will be the first time anyone has created a Gen AI solution for these sectors.

The product can be used in multiple ways through ConnectedCow web platform and app and also through a simple whatsapp chat interface. ConnectedCow web and mobile platform is available at free of cost for anyone to use. Dairy farmers can register their animals on the platform and manage identification, breeding, nutrition, health, milking and many other aspects of their dairy business at no cost. For midsize and large dairies, the ConnectedCow platform also provides functionalities for end-to-end transparency and traceability through Blockchain and ecommerce.

Whatsapp chat format of this product has been an instant hit amongst the users with more than 50,000 messages being exchanged just in few days of launch. Dairy farmers from villages in India are absolutely loving it as it's very easy to use this solution on the whatsapp. There is no registration or login required. The user has to just add phone number +91 90223 14459 to their whatsapp contact list and start sending messages to this whatsapp number. They start by typing "L" which allows them to choose the language of their choice. Currently the product supports English, Hindi, Marathi and Gujrati. More than 10 languages will get added in next 30 days. Users can either type their questions or prompts or they can record their questions in a voice format. Some examples of questions could be 1. I have a 4-year-old Jersey cow which gives 12 liters of milk every day consistently. But for the last two days she is giving only 5 liters of milk. What are the reasons for it and how do I improve the milk yield and health of my cow? 2. My cow is showing signs of lameness. Please suggest ways to treat the cow and a preventative health care plan for the cow.

If the animal is registered on ConnectedCow platform, then the animal owner can ask very specific questions about their cows and buffaloes either by entering the 12 digit ear tag number or simply by uploading the muzzle picture of the animal. eVerse.AI has developed a biometric identification algorithm which uniquely identifies the animal based on its muzzle pic. It works very accurately, exactly like the finger-print in case of humans. Farmers get complete details about their cows or buffaloes including entire medical history, vaccination due, alerts and notifications, cost-optimized nutrition plan for best milk yield and lot more. If there are any signs or symptoms of sickness, then the application also suggests the list of veterinary doctors in their area.

There are more than 1 lacs animals registered on eVerse.AI's ConnectedCow platform. The company plans to onboard more than 10 lacs animals in FY2024. It's also in discussion with National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) in India to build API based integration with the ConnectedCow platform and INAPH/NDLM. Once this API integration is in place, more than 25 Crore animals could be accessed on ConnectedCow platform. This will enable all the owners of cows and buffaloes in India to get specific details about their animals 24X7 completely at free of cost.

Ashish Sonkusare, CEO and founder of eVerse.AI says that there is a high shortage of veterinary doctors and experts in India which is prohibiting dairy farmers to have access to right and accurate nutrition and medical help and advisory. CowGPT removes this barrier and democratizes access to accurate medical and nutrition insights and advisory. This has the promise to revolutionize the small holder dairy industry in India and help dairy farmers double the milk yield and their income.

eVerse.AI has been using cutting edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, IOT and Blockchain to offer innovative solutions for the dairy and agriculture industry for India and USA. Some of the prominent solutions in the market include Cow monitoring collar tag, milk vending machines for farm fresh raw milk, mobile AMCU, automatic embryo grading, blockchain for meat and milk and many more.

For more information, please visit -

Company website: https://eVerse.AI

Youtube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sCXTLTBfCGw

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)