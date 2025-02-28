EvolveX Accelerator Announces Cohort 5 Startups

PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 28: EvolveX Accelerator, the early-stage startup accelerator backed by We Founder Circle, Avinya VC and Invstt, has unveiled its 5th cohort. The program selected 7 startups from a competitive pool of over 1,500 applications, shortlisting 280 for final consideration.

The selected startups for Cohort 5 include PickkUp, PrepAud, MessageMe, SETV, Ivana Jewels, BlackCarrot, and Shakti Wearables. These startups will receive upfront funding ranging from $30,000 to $40,000, along with personalized mentorship to refine their product offerings and go-to-market strategies. This support ensures they are well-prepared for their next phase of growth.

Vikas Aggarwal, co-founder of We Founder Circle and Partner at Avinya VC Fund, shared his enthusiasm: "EvolveX Accelerator is back, continuing our commitment to investing $30,000 to $40,000 in early-stage startups. With the successful completion of Cohort 5, we are proud to launch applications for Cohort 6 and look forward to welcoming innovative founders into the EvolveX Portfolio."

EvolveX has a proven track record of fostering success stories. Notable alumni include Parkmate, which secured $1.2 million in VC funding, HumorsTech with $240K, and EcoRating with $1 million. Additionally, startups like OLL and Ugees gained national recognition on Shark Tank India, where they successfully secured investments from the Sharks.

About EvolveX Accelerator

Founded by We Founder Circle in 2021, EvolveX Accelerator has emerged as a leading platform for early-stage startups. By providing upfront funding of $30,000 to $40,000 and access to a vast network of mentors, angel investors, and industry experts, EvolveX empowers startups to achieve rapid growth. The accelerator is committed to supporting innovation across various sectors and accepts applications on a rolling basis.

EvolveX Accelerator's Applications for Cohort 6 are open till 15th March 2025, offering ambitious founders the opportunity to join EvolveX program.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)