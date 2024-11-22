Evonik India Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Care Solutions Applied Innovation Lab

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22: Evonik, a global leader in specialty chemicals, inaugurated its new Care Solutions Applied Innovation Lab (AIN) in Thane, India. This cutting-edge facility will serve as a hub for innovation and collaboration, focusing on developing sustainable solutions for the personal care, home care, and cleaning industries.

The Care Solutions AIN lab is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and experienced scientists to support customers in India. It will offer a range of services, including formulation development, application testing, and claims substantiation. The lab will also have a local branch of the Evonik Skin Institute, dedicated to conducting in-vitro and in-vivo studies to substantiate claims for active and functional ingredients. The lab is the extended arm of global application labs and would contribute to worldwide formulation and application development.

The inauguration event began with a ribbon cutting and lamp lighting ceremony at the Care Solutions Lab, followed by insightful addresses from our esteemed leaders, Dr Ute Schick, Senior Vice President and Business Line Head, Care Solutions; Vinod Paremal, President and Managing Director, Evonik India Region; and Divya Agrawal, Business Director, Care Solutions, India. An insightful exchange session with Evonik Leadership offered valuable perspectives on the future of Care Solutions to our partners, and the event concluded with a tour of the lab.

"India is a strategic market for Evonik, and this new lab underscores our commitment to the region. By investing in innovation and local expertise, we aim to drive sustainable growth and create value for our customers and partners," said Dr Ute Schick, Senior VP and BL Head, Care Solutions, at Evonik.

"The opening of this laboratory marks the beginning of a new chapter in our journey of discovery & innovation. Our commitment to delivering exceptional products & services has driven us to expand and enhance customer experience, and this new Care Solutions facility is a reflection of that commitment," said Divya Agrawal, Business Director, Care Solutions, India.

With the launch of the new Care Solutions AIN lab, Evonik is ready to strengthen its position as a leading provider of specialty chemicals in India. The company remains committed to developing innovative solutions that address the market's evolving needs and contribute to a more sustainable future.

