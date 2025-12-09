Excelsoft Technologies Secures Four Global Honours Across LearnX Live! and Brandon Hall Awards 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 9: Excelsoft Technologies Ltd, a global provider of assessment and learning solutions, has been honoured with four prestigious international awards in 2025 across two leading global platforms -- the LearnX Live! Awards and the Brandon Hall Excellence Awards, for its customer learning programs.

The LearnX Live! Awards are an international platform recognising excellence in corporate learning, talent development, L & D, EdTech, immersive learning and HR initiatives across sectors worldwide. Similarly, the Brandon Hall Excellence Awards are among the most respected global recognitions in human capital management and learning innovation.

For a Leading Indian Airport Operator

Platinum Award - Best Learning & Development: Induction/Onboarding (LearnX Live! Awards 2025): For a digital employee-induction program powered by a gamified web module and immersive VR-based content, enhancing engagement, consistency and training effectiveness across airport and non-airport staff

Bronze Award - Best Advance in Gaming or Simulation Technology (Brandon Hall Excellence Awards 2025): For innovative use of immersive and gamified technologies to transform large-scale workforce onboarding and training

For TVS Motor Company

Diamond Award - Best Learning & Development: Hard Skills Training (LearnX Live! Awards 2025): For a competency-based digital Instructor-Led Training (ILT) program supported by AI-assisted content development to enable scalable technical training

Gold Award - Best Advance in ILT Management and Delivery (Brandon Hall Excellence Awards 2025): For excellence in the design, delivery and management of digital ILT programs at enterprise scale

Commenting on the achievement, Ajay R Kulkarni, Head - Business Development, Excelsoft Technologies, said, "We are delighted to see our digital learning content development work for global enterprises being recognised on an international stage. These awards reflect the depth of expertise within our learning and content development teams, and the trust our customers place in us for complex training initiatives."

Sharing her perspective on the collaboration, Dr. Damayanti Chakrabarty, Head, Academy for Pedagogical Excellence, IQL, Corporate University for TVS Motor Company, added, "Partnering with Excelsoft has helped us effectively strengthen our training ecosystem. The program accelerated development of high-quality training content, brought standardization across modules, and eased the burden on our internal SMEs enhancing overall productivity. This collaboration has meaningfully supported the effectiveness of our strategic workforce training efforts."

These recognitions further reinforce Excelsoft's continued commitment to delivering high-quality, scalable and immersive digital learning solutions for enterprise clients across industries.

About Excelsoft Technologies:

Excelsoft Technologies is a leading provider of innovative e-assessment and learning solutions to awarding bodies, educational institutions, corporations and governments worldwide. With platforms supporting high-stakes examinations, large-scale assessments, and rich digital learning experiences, Excelsoft combines deep domain expertise with cutting-edge AI and cloud technologies to help organisations reimagine the future of teaching, learning and assessment.

