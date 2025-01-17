Exicom integrates the power of renewable energy and advanced EV charging; debuts powerful solutions at Bharat Mobility 2025

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], January 17: Exicom, India's largest EV charging and critical power solutions manufacturer, unveiled new, powerful EV solutions developed at the intersection of renewable energy, and scalable, high-power public charging, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 today. The company showcased a highly integrated solution, Harmony Boost, combining solar power, grid input, intelligent Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and multiple dispenser units (up to 400kW) to deliver a greener and faster EV charging experience for Indian EV users.

* Unveils Harmony Boost - EV chargers integrated with Battery Energy Storage System (BESS)

* Introduces high-power, distributed EV charging through its Harmony Dispenser Unit New

There is a growing need for high-power EV charging in the market; however, practical implementation is constrained by grid power limitations and high upstream capex of upgrading grid infrastructure. At the same time, the country is vigorously working towards transitioning to renewable energy. Both these macro trends necessitate reducing the dependence on grid power for EV charging, an aspect that is being effectively addressed by Exicom's BESS-integrated charging solutions.

This technology, which is now being adopted globally, is being showcased in India by Exicom, for the first time. One of the key differentiators of this solution is its ability to intelligently store and manage both solar and grid power, to maximize the use of renewable energy in EV charging. This solution smartly addresses the challenge of intermittent availability of solar power and peak demand management at the grid level to deliver fast charging of up to 400kW per plug 'every-time' for EV users, by using smart energy storage and management. It also creates immense value for the Charge Point Operators by bringing in cost efficiencies and helping them deliver a market-leading customer experience.

Conclusively tackling the challenges of high dust, temperature and noise environments on highways -- its advanced IP65 liquid-cooled batteries and liquid-cooled power electronics ensure the highest reliability, lowest O & M costs and increased longevity.

Anant Nahata, Managing Director, Exicom, shared his take on the solution, saying, "Achieving net zero carbon emissions in transportation is one of the primary concerns globally. Exicom's Harmony Boost, a BESS-equipped EV charging station, not only addresses the requirement of clean energy integration, but also offers effective load balancing, enhanced scalability, cost-savings and a superior charging experience. We hope to continue our meaningful contributions to India's green mobility revolution and solve imminent and future challenges not only for our customers, but for the larger EV Charging ecosystem in India and across the world."

This solution is seamlessly integrated with Exicom's new distributed charging product which is available in multiple configurations for power levels up to 400kW per plug, enabling users to efficiently charge vehicles in reduced time, and mitigating range anxiety for EV drivers. Intelligent power sharing between multiple plugs also caters to the varied charging requirements of EVs while increasing the overall efficiency of the charging station.

About Exicom

Exicom is India's largest EV charging and Critical Power solutions manufacturer, present across the entire EV charger value chain with a host of innovative products across both AC & DC charger segments and is spearheading India's transition to sustainable transportation. With a wealth of expertise across its divisions, Exicom's critical power solutions serve as the backbone of communication networks, delivering uninterrupted power supplies crucial for telecom infrastructure. With a footprint spanning India, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East and USA and over 1,50,000 chargers installed, Exicom is at the forefront of shaping the global EV charging landscape.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2600729/Exicom_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)