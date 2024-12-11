Experience Kharghar Living: Today Global Launches 200 Luxe Homes at Codename Cloud City

VMPL

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11: Today Global Developers has announced the launch of nearly 200 new apartments at Codename Cloud City, a prestigious residential project designed to offer unparalleled luxury and comfort. With the availability of 2 BHK jodi flats starting at Rs. 1.5 Cr and 3 BHK apartments with a starting price of approximately Rs. 1.57 Cr++, these homes cater to a diverse range of buyer needs.

Codename Cloud City has been meticulously crafted to appeal to discerning home buyers from Navi Mumbai and beyond, seeking spacious, sky-touching residences within a gated community. Nestled amidst the serene embrace of nature, our apartments offer breath taking panoramic views of majestic mountains that transform every sunrise and sunset into a living masterpiece. Experience the tranquillity and grandeur of the mountains, right from the comfort of your living room, Codename Cloud City is an ideal choice for those looking for a blend of luxury living and serene surroundings. Early bird purchasers will benefit from a special offer, providing them first preference on their choice of unit. From an investment perspective, it presents a compelling opportunity. According to a Colliers Report, residents in this area will see remarkable 37% capital appreciation in upcoming 5 years, with a 10% return on investment.

The project's strategic location is bolstered by upcoming world-class infrastructure and futuristic development, making it a wise investment destination. Kharghar offers a great mix of nature and urban connectivity. Infrastructure like the upcoming Kharghar-Turbhe Link Road will make Kharghar more accessible to Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai, while it is already attracting homebuyers and investors for its easy connectivity via the Mumbai Highway and Panvel Road (NH-48).

Commenting on the new inventory launch, Mr. Bhavesh Shah, Joint Managing Director at Today Global Developers said, "Our motto at Today Global has always been to bring smiles to our home buyers. With the launch of our new inventory at Codename Cloud City, we remain committed to delivering high-quality, innovative homes on time and exceeding expectations. This new phase embodies our unwavering dedication to Quality, Integrity, Honesty, Loyalty, and our brand values, ensuring that our customers receive even more than they imagined."

Codename Cloud City's design masterfully blends urban growth with lush greenery, achieving a harmonious balance between contemporary living and natural beauty. The project is equipped with cutting-edge technology and an array of thoughtful amenities. Homes at Codename Cloud City boast innovative features such as Mood Lighting, Motion Sensing, Voice Assistance, and Smart Security systems, ensuring both comfort and convenience. Security is further enhanced with a 3-tier control system accessible via phone, monitoring of kids' play areas, GPS-enabled tracking for children, and emergency alarms for seniors.

Embracing new age technology, Codename Cloud City offers Alexa-controlled Home Automation, Direct Car Scan Entry, Wi-Fi-enabled Gardens, Digital Doors with RFID Locks, and Electric Car Charging Stations. The environment is designed to be both exquisite and functional, featuring a Kids Pool with a Rain Dance area, an Amphitheatre for performances, a Lush Green Party Lawn, a Well-Paved Jogging Track, and a Garden adorned with Gazebos and Fountains. For enriching experiences, residents can enjoy a Well-Equipped Health Centre, an Exquisite Mini Theatre, a Multi-purpose Party Hall, an Indoor Games Arena, and a Well-stocked Library.

(Maha RERA No. P52000048037, P52000020292, P52000021559 | Available at maharera.mahaonline.gov.in)

About Today Global Developers - With a prestigious 20-year legacy sculpting Navi Mumbai's skyline, Today Global Developers has firmly engraved its name as a paramount player in the real estate realm. The group has seamlessly woven the tapestry of quality residential and commercial projects into the fabric of Navi Mumbai, punctuating its journey with on-time project deliveries. In recent years, Today Global Developers have become the coveted choice among discerning homebuyers. To date, the illustrious Today Global Developers has flawlessly delivered over 20 projects and has an impressive 20 lakh square feet under construction, aiming to usher in 5,000 new homes within the next seven years.

Navi Mumbai has undergone a transformative evolution, fuelled by the emergence of critical ongoing and forthcoming infrastructure ventures, making it the preferred haven for prospective homeowners. With unwavering experience and unassailable expertise, Today Global Developers envisions projects that meet and transcend customer expectations. The group's foundational ethos orbits around pursuing.

