Experiential Real Estate is here!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24: In a category long dominated by brochures, floor plans, and CGI walkthroughs, a quiet but significant shift is underway. Today's real estate buyer -- especially in the premium segment -- is not just buying a home, they're buying into a lifestyle. Recognizing this shift, Piramal Realty has launched 'Weekenders at Piramal Vaikunth' -- an immersive, six-weekend experience that redefines how real estate is marketed, experienced, and ultimately chosen.

Scheduled across June and July 2025 at Piramal Vaikunth, Thane, this first-of-its-kind activation turns the development into a living, breathing weekend destination -- not just for prospects, but for the growing community that now calls Vaikunth home. From wellness mornings to creative workshops, live performances, sound healing, nature trails and more -- Weekenders is designed to let potential buyers live a weekend in the life of the project, rather than just hearing about it in a sales pitch.

"We've seen a clear change -- customers today want to feel the place before they buy. They want to explore the space, meet future neighbours, and experience the lifestyle being proposed. Weekenders at Piramal Vaikunth gives them that," said Abhijeet Maheshwari, CEO, Piramal Realty. "This is about going from selling flats to curating culture, emotion, and community, especially in Thane, where our development and its community is already thriving.

This approach addresses a long-standing gap in real estate marketing: while homes are built to nurture emotion, most marketing strategies rarely inspire it. Weekenders is a direct response to this -- by giving buyers an immersive sense of belonging before they commit.

The Weekenders campaign -- themed across six chapters: Wellness, Energy, Biophilia, Entertainment, Culinary and Creative -- is being brought to life through a powerful mix of on-ground events, social storytelling, influencer-led content, and performance marketing. Events are RSVP-only and limited to curated guest lists for high-engagement experiences, making this a timely opportunity for fence-sitters to engage and buy with confidence.

Piramal Vaikunth, spread over 32 acres in Balkum, Thane, is a biophilic township featuring a 47,000 sq. ft. lifestyle clubhouse (Club V), and over 1.71 lakh sq. ft. of curated amenities. The divine Sri Sri Radha Govindadeva Mandir by ISKCON, housed within the township, adds a rare layer of cultural rootedness to the residential experience -- a first for any gated community in Maharashtra.

By reimagining real estate marketing through immersive experiences, Piramal Realty is demonstrating what good developers in India are doing right -- not just building homes but building relevance in a market that now demands more than product specs. It's no longer about the home you sell. It's about the world you invite them into.

About Piramal Realty:

Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group is one of India's leading developers with 13 Mn. sq. ft of residential real estate under development in and around Mumbai. Piramal Realty aims to set gold standards in architectural design, quality, safety, and customer centricity in both residential and commercial real estate. Piramal Realty's innovative developments not only capture a cutting-edge and contemporary ethos but also aim to adopt a more intuitive interpretation of luxury. This distinctive approach celebrates the harmonious integration of nature, greenery, spaciousness, natural light, ventilation and the inherent connection with biophilia encapsulating the essence of community living.

