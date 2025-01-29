Exterro Schedules First-of-Its-Kind INFORM Webinar Series to Unite Global Forensic Experts

PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 29: Exterro Inc. is launching INFORM, a global webinar series designed as a premier resource for digital forensics practitioners. This virtual event will feature independent industry luminaries and experts sharing actionable insights and fostering a community of excellence.

"INFORM is an opportunity for digital forensics experts and practitioners across the globe to connect, learn, and grow." says John Vincenzo, CMO at Exterro. "Participants will join an exclusive global community, gaining new ideas, sharing insights, and forging connections with peers and experts."

Actionable Insights and Strategies for Attendees

Attendees will gain exclusive insights and strategies through deep dives with leaders who understand their biggest challenges. Each session provides real-world solutions and skills applicable immediately. From notable Organizations to leading industry voices, these trailblazers and innovators will showcase the latest in forensic investigation techniques and offer predictions that will shape the year ahead.

"The series will explore challenges and best practices of conducting investigations that investigators face in their jurisdictions, strategies for navigating diverse laws, legal frameworks, and fostering cooperation", says Justin Tolman, the forensic evangelist and subject matter expert at Exterro. "Attendees will receive valuable insights from experts on overcoming challenges like cross-border hurdles to ensure compliance while driving effective investigative outcomes. By spanning regional perspectives, we're offering attendees a holistic view of digital forensics that reflects the complex, global nature of today's investigations."

At this full-day event will, the experts will delve deeper into:

* Strategies for tackling complex investigations, leveraging innovative tools and strategic collaboration to solve high-value crimes, and insights into dismantling intricate, cross-border criminal networks.

* Approaches to help forensic teams focus on critical evidence, minimize review time, reduce costs, and implement best practices for refining forensic workflows to deliver results faster in complex investigations.

* Advanced digital forensics techniques to identify, analyze, and mitigate insider threats and data exfiltration, including methods to uncover subtle indicators of compromise, trace unauthorized data movement, and implement robust prevention strategies.

* Addressing unique cloud challenges, including multi-tenant architectures, data sovereignty, and dynamic environments, while ensuring compliance and minimizing downtime.

* How police forces are reshaping their digital forensic processes through innovative cloud-based solutions, modernizing and streamlining investigations, and enhancing collaboration, scalability, and case resolution efficiency.

* Challenges and considerations that digital forensic practitioners must address.

* Various AI methods, such as image forensics, facial detection and recognition, and deep metadata analysis used for deepfake detection, the challenges posed by the rapid evolution of deepfake technology, and the importance of a multi-modal framework in safeguarding digital media integrity.

* The interplay between eDiscovery and forensics in internal investigations, providing insights and tips for success and efficiency, including guidance on the admissibility of evidence and strategies for enhancing personal value.

INFORM will feature some of the brightest minds in digital forensics, including:

* Farand C. Wasiak: Senior Special Agent at the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), with extensive experience in cybercrime and child protection investigations.

* Prof. Triveni Singh: Cybercrime expert and Superintendent of Police (SP) for Cyber Crime in Uttar Pradesh, India, presenting a comprehensive guide to incident response in cloud environments.

* Rob Fried: SVP and Global Head of Forensics at Sandline Global, renowned for leadership in data collection, expert testimony, and investigative training.

* David Williams: Director of Global Public Safety & Justice at Microsoft, exploring the critical fight against deepfake technologies and the need for multi-modal detection methods.

* John Price KPM: Detective Sergeant with West Midlands Police, offering insights into revolutionizing case management with cloud-based forensics and digital scene triage.

Why INFORM Matters Now

The surge in cybercrime, increasing complexity of legal compliance, and rapid growth of data sources have reshaped the digital forensics landscape. As investigations grow more intricate, the need for global collaboration and knowledge-sharing has become paramount. INFORM seeks to break down silos and create a platform where forensic professionals, regardless of geography, can access the expertise they need to stay ahead of emerging threats.

True to Exterro's mission of accessibility and community-building, INFORM is a free-to-attend event. Participants can tailor their experience by selecting sessions that align with their interests or commit to the full day to experience the complete global narrative of digital forensics innovation.

To register and view the full schedule of speakers and sessions, visit here

About Exterro:

Exterro empowers organizations and law enforcement agencies to achieve better legal, regulatory, and investigatory outcomes, while saving money and minimizing the impact of data risk. Its data risk management software is the only comprehensive platform that leverages data discovery, automation, and workflow optimization, and one of the first to utilize responsible AI to give users insight into and control over the complex interconnections of privacy, legal operations, digital investigations, cybersecurity response, compliance, and data governance. Thousands of corporations, law firms, managed services providers, and government and law enforcement agencies trust Exterro to manage their risks and drive successful outcomes at a lower cost. For more information, visit www.exterro.com.

