Faculty of Design at CEPT University Invites Applications to UG and PG Programs 2025

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 24: The Faculty of Design at CEPT offers undergraduate (Bachelors in Design, Honours) and postgraduate (Masters in Design) programs that address various contemporary streams of knowledge in an ever-expanding discipline of design. Its programs are in response to both current and emerging opportunities, whilst advancing two compelling roles of the designer as a professional, and of design to improve the quality of life.

* Progressive choice-based pedagogy with Studio-based learning framework

* Professional approach to 21st Century Design - a balance of theoretical grounding and real-world engagement

Courses Details

Five-Year Full-Time B.Des (Honors)

The Faculty of Design at CEPT offers the Bachelor of Design (Honours), a five-year undergraduate program aimed at cultivating a design community driven by context sensitivity, critical reflection, domain awareness, and professional attitudes. Rooted in human-centered principles, systems thinking, and a collaborative spirit, the program nurtures analytical approaches, an appreciation of aesthetics, and a sense of curiosity. Students are encouraged to critically engage with the evolving discipline of design, ensuring they emerge as resourceful professionals prepared to address complex challenges across diverse contexts. Informed by both local and global perspectives, the curriculum integrates emerging technologies, sustainable practices, and interdisciplinary methodologies to shape a future of responsible design.

The program provides students with the flexibility to chart their academic journey based on their interests. They may opt for a broad undergraduate design education without selecting a major or choose to specialize in one of two distinct domains via the below offered majors:

* Product Design: Focuses on designing tangible and interactive objects, addressing user needs, material innovation, digital fabrication, manufacturing scales, form, ergonomics, and sustainable practices.

* Communication Design: Centers on visual storytelling, branding, typography, photography, film, motion graphics, animation, print and digital media, fostering expertise in creating impactful narratives across various platforms.

Two Year Master's in Computational Design and Fabrication (MCDF): The Master's in Computational Design and Fabrication program focuses on training students to conceptualize form, explore materials, and utilize cutting edge fabrication processes to develop contemporary design solutions. The program is premised on the need for design processes today to integrate computational thinking, tools and techniques, along with digital fabrication. These computational design processes will be adopted within different domains of design [from products to built environments] and at varying scales [from seating to building envelope systems]. Various mathematical constructs, biological principles, material science and environmental parameters will be explored and applied to achieve high performing, efficient and optimized designs. Overall, the program will encourage students to explore an integrative pedagogy to demonstrate the interdependence between design, material, and production technology.

At the end of the program each student will achieve competency in effective application of:

* Computational thinking: analytical and algorithmic thinking.

* Computational tools and programming languages for form development and optimization.

* Emerging technologies like AR, VR, MR & XR within the design process.

* Fabrication processes like additive, subtractive manufacturing, and robotic fabrication.

* Integrative design and fabrication processes to build scaled interventions.

Two Year Master's in Furniture Design (MFD): The Master's in Furniture Design at CEPT is a practice-oriented program designed for creatives who want to push the boundaries of what furniture can be--functionally, aesthetically, and sustainably. This program responds to the complexities of the contemporary furniture industry. It addresses a range of contexts--from mass production and industrial ecosystems to the decentralized networks of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs); from emerging online and rental markets to small-batch studio practices; and from the designer as a skilled practitioner to the designer as an independent producer and entrepreneur.

Students are trained to work with a deep understanding of materials, construction, and manufacturing processes. The curriculum develops capabilities in areas such as prototyping, ergonomics, structural systems, material behaviour, detailing, and modularity. Alongside studio-based design inquiry, students engage with broader concerns--sustainability, economic models, cultural relevance, and evolving user needs.

The program values hands-on learning and sustained engagement with real-world practices. Industry visits, workshops, exhibitions, and collaborations form an integral part of the learning environment. Students are encouraged to test ideas through making, to explore the social and spatial roles of furniture, and to build a critical understanding of the discipline's place within a larger design ecosystem.

Prof Saleem Bhatri, Dean, Faculty of Design, said "Design@CEPT stands for a committed, rigorous and student-centric design education, drawing from CEPT's robust institutional frameworks and academic culture."

Important Dates

For more details on courses and admissions, click:

https://admissions.cept.ac.in/cept-adm-login.php

Information on Scholarships

For students who require this support, CEPT University has instituted means and merit-based pre-admissions and post admissions scholarships. Furthermore, there are three other scholarships dedicated to meritorious girl students, instituted by CEPT alumni.

For Information on Scholarships, click: https://cept.ac.in/21/700/student-services/student-financial-aid

CEPT believes in providing a unique opportunity of 'Earning while Learning' to its students by allowing them to assist various offices throughout the year.

About CEPT University

CEPT University is a recognized leader in education and research in the areas of architecture, planning, design, technology and urban management. Its teaching programs aim to build thoughtful professionals and its research programs deepen understanding in its areas of expertise. CEPT University also undertakes advisory projects to support the national, state and city governments and large sections of private industry. Through its education, research and advisory activities, the University strives to contribute to enriching the lives of people in India's villages, towns and cities.

The University comprises five faculties: viz. the Faculty of Architecture, the Faculty of Planning, the Faculty of Technology, the Faculty of Design, and the Faculty of Management. In December 2023, CEPT University was recognized by the Government of India as a Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning and Design. This comes with an endowment of Rs. 250 Crore to be used towards the research and training on India specific knowledge in Urban Planning and Design over the next 25 years.

CEPT University was established by the CEPT University Act of 2005 enacted by the government of Gujarat. It was originally started in 1962 as the School of Architecture supported by the Ahmedabad Education Society. The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) of the Government of India recognizes the University as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO). CEPT University is recognized as a Center of Excellence by the Government of Gujarat. CEPT University has over 30 ongoing collaborations and exchange programs with top-ranked universities across the world.

