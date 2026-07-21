Faith, healing and devotion unite hundreds at 9th Kali Darbar in Delhi

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 20: The rhythmic chants of "Jai Maa Kali", the fragrance of sacred havan, and the sight of thousands of devotees standing with folded hands transformed Moti Nagar into a sea of devotion on Sunday as the ninth edition of Kali Darbar brought together seekers from across India and overseas in one of the country's largest public gatherings dedicated to Maa Kali and authentic Tantric traditions.

Hundreds of devotees from over 10 countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Hongkong, Singapore and the UAE, along with participants from more than 10 Indian states, travelled to the capital with a common purpose--to seek the blessings of Maa Kali for peace, prosperity, healing and new beginnings.

Led by Dr. Manmit Kumarr, founder of the Academy of Tantra and widely recognised as India's First Lady Tantra Guru, the spiritual congregation reflected the growing appeal of ancient Indian spiritual practices among people navigating the pressures of modern life.

Unlike conventional religious events, Kali Darbar combined devotion with spiritual healing. The day began with two Maha Havans, where hundreds participated collectively, offering prayers into the sacred fire. This was followed by devotional music, satsang, Jhankis, group healing sessions and the Maha Aarti, with devotees immersed in meditation and collective chanting.

One of the most awaited moments of the Darbar was the distribution of Maa Kali's prasad, fresh fruits and sacred black protective threads, which devotees tied around their wrists with deep faith, believing they symbolised divine protection and the removal of negativity.

Many described the collective healing sessions as emotionally uplifting, saying they experienced a profound sense of calm and renewed strength.

The event was attended by Kripa Shankar Singh, senior BJP leader, former Home Minister of Maharashtra and Vice-President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Maharashtra, as the guest of honour. Organisers also acknowledged Delhi-based DNA Dry Fruits, the gifting partner for the event, whose offerings formed part of the devotional distribution.

For many attendees, the journey to Kali Darbar was itself an act of faith.

"I travelled overnight from Bihar because every time I have prayed before Maa Kali here, I have found the strength to overcome life's challenges. This Darbar gives me peace that stays with me long after I return home," said devotee Rajesh Kumar.

Another devotee, Ananya Deka from Guwahati, said, "I have visited many temples, but the energy here is different. The collective healing, the havan and the devotion of thousands together make you feel that Maa Kali is truly listening."

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Manmit Kumarr said the purpose of Kali Darbar extends far beyond ritual worship.

"People today are searching for peace as much as success. Authentic Tantra is not about fear or mystery; it is about awakening inner strength, removing negativity and reconnecting with the divine. Kali Darbar is a sacred space where people surrender their fears, receive Maa Kali's blessings and return with renewed faith, courage and clarity for life's journey," she said.

As the evening concluded with the Maha Aarti, thousands raised their voices in unison, creating an atmosphere of devotion that transcended language, geography and social identity. For many who attended, Kali Darbar was not merely a spiritual event but a deeply personal experience--one where faith, healing and surrender came together, leaving devotees with the belief that Maa Kali's blessings would guide them through the challenges and opportunities that lay ahead.

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