Far & East at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru Unveils Unlimited Dim Sum Lunch

New Delhi [India], June 24: Step away from the ordinary and discover a luxurious new way to lunch at Far & East, the signature Pan- Asian dining destination at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru. Perched on the 21st floor with sweeping views of the city, the Unlimited Dim Sum Lunch offers an irresistible invitation to indulge in a leisurely midday escape.

This is more than just a meal--it's a celebration of flavour and finesse, where each handcrafted dim sum tells a story of culinary artistry. Whether you're entertaining clients, catching up with friends, or simply treating yourself to a refined midday break, this elevated experience transforms weekday lunches into something truly memorable.

Crafted by the celebrated Chef Wong Chin Sheong, known affectionately as Chef Wong, this new offering is a tribute to Cantonese mastery and culinary artistry. Featuring an exquisite array of handcrafted dim sum--both vegetarian and non-vegetarian--alongside thoughtfully curated mains and desserts, the lunch presents a rare opportunity to feast without restraint in a setting that quite literally rises above the ordinary.

From the delicate Steamed Pork Dumpling and Classic Chicken Shumai to bold flavours like Sichuan Spicy Chicken Dumpling and Yang Rou Jiao, each bite reflects Chef Wong's commitment to authenticity. Complemented by comforting mains such as Steamed Chicken and Water Chestnut Dumpling, and Chicken Jiaozi, the experience concludes on a refreshing note with artisanal ice creams and sorbets.

Set against the backdrop of panoramic city views, Far & East offers more than just a meal--it's a weekday ritual transformed. Whether you're a discerning professional, a social gourmand, or a connoisseur of Chinese cuisine, this is your invitation to turn lunchtime into an indulgent affair, the Four Seasons way.

Unlimited Dim Sum Lunch:

- Venue: Far & East, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

- Daily | 12:30 pm - 3:30 pm

- Price: INR 2750 ++ (WITH MAINS & DESSERT: INR 2950 ++)

- Reservations: +91 76191 46006

