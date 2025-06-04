Farmson Becomes a Green Yodha: Partners with Schneider Electric to Champion ESG and Decarbonisation Goals

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 4: Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, and Farmson Basic Drugs Pvt. Ltd., a key manufacturer in India's pharmaceutical sector, have partnered to drive a comprehensive sustainability transformation initiative. This collaboration, initiated in February 2025, falls under Schneider Electric's flagship Green Yodha initiative and will enable Farmson to embed sustainability deeply into its operations through strategic consulting and digital solutions.

As part of this engagement, Schneider Electric will deliver its end-to-end Sustainability Business offerings, helping Farmson define and execute a clear, actionable path toward environmental excellence through a three-pronged approach:

* Strategize: Building a comprehensive inventory of Scope 1, 2, and 3 GHG emissions, developing science-based decarbonisation targets in alignment with the SBTi (Science-Based Targets initiative), and supporting CDP Climate Change reporting. Schneider Electric will also co-create a detailed ESG roadmap to guide Farmson's long-term sustainability journey.

* Digitize: Implementing Resource Advisor, Schneider Electric's digital sustainability platform, to enable tracking & monitoring of key environmental indicators such as energy, water, and emissions, helping Farmson digitize and streamline its ESG efforts.

* Decarbonise: Conducting energy and water maturity assessments across Farmson's three manufacturing sites, identifying practical actions for reducing emissions, energy use, and water consumption. The initiative will also support Scope 2 decarbonisation through an increased share of renewable energy, ensuring long-term operational efficiency with clearly defined investment and ROI metrics.

Commenting on the initiative, Deepak Sharma, Zone President - Greater India, MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India, said, "At Schneider Electric, we are committed to empowering industries with practical, data-driven pathways to decarbonisation and sustainability. Through this collaboration, we are bringing our global expertise in climate strategy and digital transformation to help Farmson turn its sustainability ambitions into measurable action. Together, we are building a robust ESG framework, driving operational improvements, and delivering tangible outcomes that support growth, resilience, and long-term value creation."

Echoing this sentiment, Vinit Menon, CEO, Farmson, said, "As a manufacturer in a resource-intensive industry, we recognize the urgent need to operate more responsibly -- not just for the environment, but for the long-term health of our business. Schneider Electric brings a structured and actionable approach to a complex challenge. This partnership gives us the visibility, tools, and expertise we need to take real steps toward reducing our emissions, optimizing energy and water usage, and aligning with global sustainability benchmarks. Our goal is to lead by example and demonstrate that sustainability and business performance can go hand in hand."

The project is expected to be completed by October 2025, delivering both environmental benefits and operational cost savings, while setting a benchmark for climate leadership in the pharmaceutical sector.

