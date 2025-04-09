FedEx and Chennai Super Kings Drive More Sustainable Deliveries with Co-Branded EVs in India

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9: Federal Express Corporation ("FedEx"), the world's largest express transportation company, is enhancing sustainable logistics in India by deploying additional electric vehicles (EVs) in Mumbai for last-mile delivery. The recent addition of 13 TATA Ace EVs in Mumbai brings the total number of electric vehicles in operation across key Indian cities, including Delhi and Bengaluru, to 59. These efforts align with the FedEx goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations globally by 2040, marking an important step toward more sustainable supply chain solutions worldwide.

"FedEx was the first global delivery company to introduce hybrid-electric vehicles back in 2003, and our journey with battery-powered vehicles began even earlier in 1994," said Suvendu Choudhury, vice president operations and planning and engineering, India, FedEx. "Building on this legacy, we're proud to do our part in reducing emissions and advancing sustainable logistics in India. Our phased, pragmatic approach to fleet electrification ensures we continue to deliver for our customers while minimizing our carbon footprint."

In a move that combines sustainability with brand synergy, FedEx has unveiled FedEx-CSK co-branded EVs in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, reinforcing its commitment to delivering goods responsibly. As an Official Sponsor of the Chennai Super Kings, this initiative represents a powerful connection between two brands built on speed, precision, and excellence. These co-branded vehicles amplify the company's presence in India, reinforcing its ongoing investment in the market.

Electric vehicles are revolutionizing logistics by providing a smart, clean, and efficient solution for last-mile deliveries. Beyond reducing carbon emissions and air pollution, they align with the growing consumer preference for sustainable business practices. Consumer expectations for sustainability are rising, with research commissioned by FedEx[1] revealing that 90% of Indian consumers prefer businesses that prioritize sustainable practices--making EV adoption a strategic advantage. By continuing to expand its EV fleet, FedEx is advancing smart, responsible logistics solutions that reduce environmental impact while supporting India's evolving supply chain needs.

