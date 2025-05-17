FedEx Powers India's Small and Medium Enterprises to Think Big, Ship Smart

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 17: Federal Express Corporation ("FedEx"), the world's largest express transportation company, is empowering India's small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to scale innovative ideas and reach global markets through its SME Connect series--an initiative bringing tailored logistics, digital tools, and strategic insights to emerging business hubs.

"As SMEs accelerate their ambitions, we're matching that pace with smarter solutions, stronger infrastructure, and deeper engagement," said Nitin Navneet Tatiwala, vice president of marketing, customer experience, and air network, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, and Africa (MEISA), FedEx. "Through our SME Connect platform, we're delivering more than packages--we're enabling aspirations for SMEs to compete on the global stage."

Launched in 2019, SME Connect has evolved from a knowledge-sharing forum into a dynamic advocacy platform. In FY25, FedEx introduced new formats--SAMPARK, ANUBHAV, and MANTRA--to engage businesses in a more personalized way, aligned to their lifecycle and sectoral challenges, and connect them to global opportunities to thrive in this digital age. These efforts also support national programs like Invest India and Directorate General of Foreign Trade's, One District One Product (ODOP) and District Export Hub (DEH) initiatives, promoting regional export hubs and sector-specific growth in cities like Rajkot, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Kota, Pune - Chinchwad, Bhilwara, etc. To date, SME Connect has engaged over 5,000 SME customers and prospects through 58 editions held across 55 cities in India.

FedEx connects India's entrepreneurs to international markets through its robust network, now featuring 23 weekly flights in and out of India.

-FedEx International Priority®: Critical shipments reach key markets in 2-3 business days. *

-FedEx International Connect Plus® (FICP): Affordable international e-commerce shipping across 14 AMEA markets, delivering in 1-3 days. *

Furthermore, FedEx is investing in digital intelligence to help SMEs in India simplify operations and improve end-to-end shipment visibility.

- The FedEx Import Tool (FiT) streamlines imports with real-time tracking, digital documentation, and proactive alerts.

- FedEx® Delivery Manager International (FDMi) gives customers flexibility to manage delivery preferences.

- FedEx Ship Manager™ automates label generation and paperwork, while the Electronic With Originals feature speeds up customs clearance with digital submissions.

-FedEx One-Stop Shop (FOSS) simplifies logistics by integrating FedEx Express and FedEx Logistics services into a single, user-friendly platform.

FedEx remains committed to powering the ambitions of India's SMEs by combining global capabilities with local insights. As seen in its recent digital brand film with Chennai Super Kings, which celebrates bold business dreams, FedEx is championing the spirit of out-of-the-box thinking and helping entrepreneurs turn those ideas into global success stories.

For more information, visit the FedEx shipping service site.

*Transit times vary by origin and destination. For full details, please refer to the get rates and transit time page.

About Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation is the world's largest express transportation company, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. Federal Express Corporation uses a global air-and-ground network to speed delivery of time-sensitive shipments by a definite time and date.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)