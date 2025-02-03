FedEx Remains Highest Ranked Delivery Company on Fortune's "World's Most Admired Companies" Overall List

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3: FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is once again ranked among the most admired companies in the world, according to a survey published by Fortune magazine.

The annual "World's Most Admired Companies" report released this week lists FedEx as the No. 20 ranked company overall. This marks the 25th consecutive year FedEx has been ranked in the top 20 companies on the prestigious list by Fortune. FedEx also retains its position as the highest ranked delivery company on the overall "World's Most Admired Companies" list.

"I am incredibly proud of Team FedEx for this achievement," said Raj Subramaniam, president and chief executive officer of FedEx Corporation. "This recognition reflects the unwavering dedication of our more than 500,000 global team members to deliver outstanding experiences and innovative technology solutions that make supply chains smarter for everyone."

"Consistent recognition among the Fortune 'World's Most Admired Companies' list globally, along with our acknowledgment as a 'Great Place to Work' in India, speaks volumes about our people and service culture," said Kami Viswanathan, president of Middle East, Indian subcontinent, and Africa. "These accolades demonstrate that when team members are at the heart of a company, exceptional service and long-term success follow."

The survey measures nine attributes, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. The Fortune "World's Most Admired Companies" list is the definitive report card on corporate reputation. Since 1997, Fortune has identified, selected, and ranked the World's Most Admired Companies, identifying the business practices that make these companies highly regarded among their peers.

