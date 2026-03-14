Fiberise's FYBER Sells Out on Launch Day, Crosses Rs. 1 Crore Mark

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 14: FYBER, a breakthrough patented weight management solution from health-tech startup Fiberise Fit, sold out its initial launch inventory worth Rs. 1+ crore within hours of going live, signalling strong consumer demand for science-driven, next-generation approaches to metabolic health and sustainable weight management.

The launch comes at a time when consumers are increasingly shifting toward preventive healthcare and metabolic wellness, seeking safer and non-pharmaceutical alternatives to aggressive weight-loss drugs and stimulant-based supplements, particularly as regulators tighten oversight around the promotion of such products in India.

Unlike many conventional products in the category, FYBER is designed around satiety science and appetite regulation. The formulation aims to help users naturally reduce caloric intake by managing cravings and supporting the body's fullness signals rather than suppressing appetite artificially.

At the core of the product is LEAN-X™, a proprietary functional ingredient system developed by Fiberise Fit, for which the company has filed a patent application. The technology integrates advanced fiber science with metabolic signalling pathways designed to support sustainable weight management.

The formulation was developed with inputs from clinicians associated with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi to ensure strong scientific grounding and safety.

"The response to FYBER has been extraordinary and validates our belief that consumers are actively looking for safer and more scientific approaches to weight management," said Professor Diwakar Vaish, Founder of Fiberise Fit. "Our goal is to move beyond traditional supplements and build a new category where advanced functional nutrition becomes a natural part of everyday life."

The strong launch response highlights a broader shift in consumer behaviour toward preventive health, metabolic wellness, and science-backed nutrition solutions. Industry estimates suggest India's nutraceutical and functional nutrition market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years as awareness around lifestyle diseases and metabolic health increases.

Fiberise Fit recently secured significant seed funding to accelerate its growth and innovation roadmap. The company is building one of the strongest intellectual property pipelines in the functional nutrition space, having filed over 16 patents covering a wide range of upcoming metabolic health and functional nutrition technologies, many of which will form the foundation of its next-generation product portfolio.

Several new products based on these innovations are expected to launch in the coming quarters, targeting areas such as metabolic health, energy and focus, sleep recovery, gut health, and performance nutrition. The company also plans to scale distribution across digital health platforms as well as offline wellness retail channels.

Fiberise Fit has set an ambitious goal of building a Rs. 10,000 crore brand within the next 1,000 days, betting on India's rapidly expanding preventive healthcare and functional nutrition market.

The company was founded by Prof. Diwakar Vaish, a technologist and entrepreneur with over sixteen years of experience across healthcare technology and advanced engineering. He has previously led developments including India's first indigenous humanoid robot, brain cloning technology, and a brain-controlled wheelchair. He is also the founder of D & D Healthcare, which supplied more than 17,000 ventilators across India during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Fiberise Fit

Fiberise Fit is a functional nutrition company focused on building science-backed products that integrate health into everyday consumption. The company develops solutions across metabolic health, satiety science, and functional foods aimed at supporting sustainable lifestyle wellness.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)