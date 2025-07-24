Filatex Fashions Approves ESOP Grant to Strengthen Leadership at Texfil

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 24: BSE-listed company Filatex Fashions Ltd. (Code: 526227) has approved the grant of 2,50,000 stock options to an eligible employee of Texfil Private Limited, its wholly owned subsidiary, under the Filatex Employee Stock Option Scheme 2015 (ESOS-2015). The Nomination and Remuneration Committee ratified the grant at its meeting held on July 23, 2025.

Each option is priced at ₹59 and convertible into one equity share upon vesting. The options will vest over a staggered period of five years, structured as follows: 15% after two years, 20% after three, 25% after four, and the remaining 40% on completion of five years.

Texfil, incorporated in 2021, has yet to begin commercial production. The subsidiary is poised to play a key role in the group's sustainability-driven expansion. The ESOP grant appears aligned with that direction, targeting leadership stability and long-term talent retention at the subsidiary level.

The scheme complies with SEBI's guidelines on employee benefits and sweat equity. While the grant is internally managed and limited to a single employee, it reflects a broader shift in Filatex's governance philosophy, quietly empowering its internal ecosystem as it gears up for future operations.

With the industry increasingly focused on sustainable practices and skilled execution, Filatex's decision to back key talent at Texfil signals strategic foresight. Rather than headline-grabbing moves, the company continues to build from within, reinforcing investor confidence through steady, structural steps.

Founded decades ago, Filatex Fashions Ltd. is one of the country's oldest players in socks manufacturing, known for working with advanced technologies from Italy, Korea, and China. The company supplies premium cotton, wool, and silk socks to global names like Marks & Spencer, FILA, Adidas, and Disney.

Its homegrown labels, Smartman and Tuscany, carry forward that same design and quality ethic into the Indian market. Filatex Fashions is ISO 9001:2008 certified and CRISIL-verified, offering both operational transparency and industry credibility to its partners and investors.

This communication is intended for general informational purposes only. Financial decisions should be made in consultation with trusted advisors, keeping in mind individual risk considerations and market conditions.

