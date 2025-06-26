Final Admission Round Open: Somaiya Vidyavihar University Invites Applications for Career-Oriented UG and PG Programmes

SMPL

New Delhi [India], June 26: Somaiya Vidyavihar University (SVU), one of Mumbai's leading multidisciplinary private institutions, announces the final round of admissions for its undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes for the academic year 2025-26. With over 80+ industry-leading programmes across diverse fields SVU offers students a transformative educational journey that connects academic excellence and global exposure with industry relevance. The final round of applications for all undergraduate and graduate programmes is due on June 30th, and the merit list will be released in the first week of July

"At Somaiya Vidyavihar University, we believe education is a transformative force that enables individuals to think critically, act ethically, and innovate with purpose. Our integrated academic model is designed to prepare students not only for successful careers but also for meaningful leadership in a globalized world," said Prof Satish Modh, Pro Vice Chancellor, Somaiya Vidyavihar University.

Comprehensive Programme Portfolio

SVU offers over 80+ programmes across Engineering, Management, Sciences, Humanities, Design, and Performing Arts. Highlights include:

* UG Programmes: B.Tech, BBA, B.Com (Data Analytics), B.Sc. (IT, Data Science, Biotechnology), BA (Liberal Arts), among others.

* PG Programmes: M.Com (Accounting, Banking, Management), emerging Science+Tech programmes like M.Sc. Maths & Computational Sciences, MSc Applied Statistics & Analytics MSc Physics specialising in Semiconductor Physics & VLSI Technology, Industry oriented programmes like MSc Polymer Science, MSc Polyurethane Technology, research oriented programmes MSc Chemical Biology & Drug Design, MA (Advertising, Economics, Journalism, International Studies), and specialized diplomas in Education and Technology.

* Life Skills programmes like BA/ MA Yogashastra

* Indian Knowledge System & Dharma Studies programmes like MA Hindu Studies / Jainology / Buddhist Studies, MA Pali / Sanskrit

* Performing Arts Programmes in Singing, Music and Dance (Option of certificate, diploma and degree)

* Sports Science and Sports coaching Programmes (Option of certificate, diploma and degree)

Admission Eligibility Criteria

UG Admissions: Based on Class XII scores, SVUET, or valid scores from JEE, MHT-CET, CUET, PERA-CET, or SAT.

PG Admissions: Applicants must hold a relevant undergraduate degree

Empowering Students for a Global Future

SVU is more than just a place of learning; it's a launchpad for future leaders, innovators, and changemakers. Key features include:

* 20+ interdisciplinary minors to supplement core learning, including trending areas like Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Entrepreneurship, and Psychology

* Semester abroad programmes with partner universities in the US, UK, and Europe: offered with no additional tuition fee

* Industry-linked internships and capstone projects with leading companies such as Google, Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase, Barclays, Tata Group, Mahindra Group and many more

Why Somaiya Vidyavihar University?

* Top Rankings: NAAC A-grade; Ranked #1 in Placements among Maharashtra Private Universities (Times 2024)

* World-Class Alumni: Graduates working at Google, Microsoft, Meta, Goldman Sachs, and other Fortune 500 companies

* Generous Scholarships: Merit-based aid up to 100%, supported by a ₹25 Cr annual financial assistance corpus

* Entrepreneurship Ecosystem: Home to Riidl (Research Innovation Incubation Design Laboratory) with 160+ startups incubated and 20+ currently supported

Scholarships and Financial Support

SVU offers merit-based scholarships covering up to 100% of tuition. SVU offers the following aids and scholarships:

* Financial Aid: Available to students applying for any programme under the Somaiya Vidyavihar University (SVU)

* Somaiya Scholarships: Available to all students of Somaiya Vidyavihar and Somaiya Ayurvihar campus.

* Institutional Scholarships: Available to students through select industry sponsors like Evonik India

To know more about scholarships and aids, visit the website.

About Somaiya Vidyavihar University

With 80 years of legacy, Somaiya Vidyavihar University (SVU) is a premier private university located in Mumbai. SVU is committed to delivering a transformative education through a blend of academic rigour, interdisciplinary learning, global partnerships, and real-world engagement. Its mission is to nurture socially responsible, future-ready leaders across diverse fields.

Apply Today

Join a university that doesn't just prepare you for a job but for life. Be part of a thriving academic environment that balances intellect with impact.

Apply now at: www.somaiya.edu/en

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)