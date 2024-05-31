Final Phase Deadlines for Nitte University's BTech, B.Sc Nursing and BSc Biomedical Science programs announced - Apply via NUCAT

SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 31: Nitte University, known for its commitment to academic excellence, is pleased to announce the final phase of NUCAT (Nitte University Common Admission Test) for its programs. The University has set the closing dates for NUCAT for three major programs: BTech, BSc Nursing and BSc Biomedical Science. Prospective students can take note of these important deadlines and start applying via NUCAT to secure a place in the programs of their choice. Application deadlines for Nitte University's BSc Nursing and BTech programs are June 2, 2024 with the BSc Biomedical Science program following closely on June 4, 2024.

Announcing this, Dr Harsha Halahalli, Registrar, Nitte University said, "Pursuing a career in the healthcare or engineering sector requires skills that go beyond just theoretical knowledge. We understand this and want to provide aspiring students with the opportunity to join our colleges through NUCAT. We believe this announcement can attract talented students who want to excel in engineering, healthcare and related disciplines."

NUCAT Phase 3: BTech Program Overview (Final Phase)

The four-year Bachelor of Technology (BTech) program is designed to provide comprehensive knowledge and essential practical skills in engineering. The curriculum blends rigorous academic training with practical experience, preparing graduates to become skilled professionals ready to face industry challenges.

Graduates of the program can pursue successful careers in various industries such as technology, manufacturing, telecommunications... the list is endless. The university's strong connections with the business sector and its emphasis on internships enable students to achieve excellent results and secure promising job opportunities.

An exciting highlight of the BTech program is the partnership with L & T EduTech in the Civil and Mechanical engineering departments. This partnership with L & T EduTech brings industry expertise and global exposure to the curriculum, giving students a competitive edge in their careers.

NUCAT Phase 2 for B.Sc Nursing (Final Phase)

For those aspiring to make a difference in the healthcare sector, the University's NUCAT Phase 2 for the BSc Nursing program provides a remarkable opportunity. The application deadline for the BSc Nursing program is also on June 2nd, 2024 giving interested students a chance to pursue a rewarding career in healthcare.

Nursing is an attractive career option and the 4-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing offers a comprehensive curriculum that combines theoretical knowledge with extensive clinical experience. The program emphasizes the importance of clinical training and hands-on experience for nursing students. As part of their training, students have access to the 1200-bed NABH accredited K S Hegde Hospital, where they can gain valuable practical skills and clinical exposure. Furthermore, the University has an MoU with the International Skill Development Corporation, United Kingdom, to promote career opportunities for nursing graduates in European countries. Students as they move ahead in their careers can contribute to society by providing health services that are beneficial to individuals and communities.

NUCAT Phase 2 for BSc Biomedical Science (Final Phase)

The University also invites applications for the BSc (Honors) Biomedical Science program through NUCAT Phase 2, with the application deadline set for June 4th, 2024. Graduates of the BSc Biomedical Science program can find opportunities at research centers, pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and government health departments. The course can also be an excellent stepping stone for further studies especially for those students interested in a career in research. It is worth mentioning that Nitte University is ranked among the top 10 institutes in India for Biological Sciences as per THE Impact Rankings, 2023.

Excellence in Education and Global Collaboration

The University's approach to providing students with a wholesome academic environment leads it to hold an impressive rank of 65 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023 by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. It is accredited with an A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council of India (NAAC), ensuring the highest standards of quality education.

The University prides itself on its focus on research and innovation, providing students with world-class facilities and resources. It maintains partnerships with more than 20 prestigious schools and universities around the world opening doors to international opportunities.

Nitte University offers a holistic and research-driven learning environment, aiming to develop skilled professionals who positively impact society. Interested candidates are invited to apply for the NUCAT entrance examination to join any one of these programs.

For more information, please visit: https://nucat.nitte.edu.in/index.html

