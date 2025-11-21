Fintellix Wins IBSi Global FinTech Innovation Award 2025 for Best-in-Class RegTech Solution

SMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 21: Fintellix, a Group ICRA Company, has won the IBSi Global FinTech Innovation Award (GFIA) 2025 for 'Best-in-Class RegTech Solution', recognising its advanced regulatory solutions that streamline compliance for banks and financial institutions worldwide.

The IBSi GFIA is one of the most respected global recognitions in FinTech, spotlighting products that demonstrate innovation, measurable customer impact, and industry leadership. Winning this category underscores Fintellix's commitment to building a robust Regulatory Technology (RegTech) ecosystem driven by automation, domain depth, and real-time data intelligence.

Shailendra Mruthyunjayappa, CEO, Fintellix, said: "We are honored to receive this global recognition from IBSi. At Group ICRA, our mission has always been to simplify the regulatory journey for financial institutions through technology, data, and domain expertise. This award strengthens our resolve to keep innovating and helping institutions achieve compliance accuracy and operational efficiency with confidence."

"Fintellix's advanced loan loss and asset quality management framework set a benchmark for regulatory intelligence in banking. By leveraging big data, distributed processing, and AI-driven insights, the platform has transformed compliance reporting into a real-time, analytics-led capability--cutting processing time by 90% and storage by 95%. This Best-in-Class RegTech Solution recognition underscores how Fintellix continues to redefine regulatory agility and precision," said Nikhil Gokhale, Director - Research C Digital Properties, IBS Intelligence (IBSi).

About Fintellix:

Fintellix, a Group ICRA company, specializes in regulatory technology, risk analytics, and supervisory platforms for financial institutions and regulators. Together with ICRA Analytics and D2K Technologies, Fintellix serves over 100 institutions across India, the UK, the US, and other key markets.

Learn More about Fintellix: https://fintellix.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fintellix/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)