First time in India, Genetic Wellness Testing at Rs 999, launched by NuGenomics - AI driven Wellness Startup

VMPL

New Delh [India], February 25: For decades, genetic wellness testing has been positioned as a luxury--available only to a privileged few, priced beyond the reach of most Indians. NuGenomics is changing that narrative.

Built in India, for Indian bodies and lifestyles, NuGenomics has taken a decisive step towards making advanced genetic insights accessible and affordable. By opting for a series of tests, individuals can now access genetic testing at a per-test price as low as ₹999, a first-of-its-kind move in the Indian preventive healthcare space.

This is not a discount-led story--it is a democratisation story.

NuGenomics' breakthrough pricing marks a significant shift in the healthcare ecosystem, empowering everyday Indians to understand their bodies at a deeper, genetic level and make informed lifestyle, nutrition, and fitness decisions. Built on cutting-edge genomic science and validated research, NuGenomics' reports decode how an individual's genes influence weight management, metabolism, nutrient absorption, fitness response, and long-term health risks. From marker selection to interpretation frameworks, the science is designed keeping Indian genetics, diets, lifestyles, and health challenges in mind. The company blends deep research with practical, actionable insights--moving beyond diagnostics into meaningful health outcomes.

"Health isn't about doing more; it's about doing what works for you. When people understand their own genetics, they stop guessing--and that's where real transformation begins." Rahul Ranganathan, Founder & CEO, NuGenomics

This announcement comes at a time when the spotlight is firmly on innovation-led Indian founders. Rahul, Founder & CEO of NuGenomics, was recently featured on Amazon's entrepreneurial series Bharat Ke Super Founders, which highlights disruptive businesses shaping the future of India. His journey and NuGenomics' mission to make science-backed health solutions accessible to millions resonated strongly with judges. Strengthening the company's credibility and long-term vision, NuGenomics has also received backing from Dr. A Velumani, one of India's most respected healthcare entrepreneurs, known for building and scaling Thyrocare into a diagnostics powerhouse through affordability and access.

"Precision genetic testing is the future of healthcare. NuGenomics is building an evidence-based approach that gives individuals powerful health insights to make informed decisions! This is a national-level project, and I'm coming in not just as a supporter, but as a business partner to help take NuGenomics forward" - Dr A Velumani, Entrepreneur, Founder Thyrocare Technologies

As India shifts towards preventive and personalised healthcare, NuGenomics stands at the intersection of science, scale, and self-reliance. This move signals a larger belief--that world-class innovation does not need to come from outside India, and that precision health should not remain a privilege.

NuGenomics' latest initiative is a reminder that when science is built with intent, rooted in local understanding, and driven by purpose, it can truly belong to the people.

About NuGenomics

NuGenomics is a Bharat-built consumer genomics and personalized health company founded on a simple belief: real wellness starts from within you. Because when health is guided by your own DNA, you choose long lasting wellness. As India becomes increasingly health-conscious, NuGenomics is positioning itself at the forefront of a new era--where science, affordability, and accessibility come together to create long-term impact and help people get healthy from the inside.

Contact Details

Reach Us: +91 81472 22606

Email: support@nugenomics.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)