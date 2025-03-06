Firstsource Launches Agentic AI Studio - Beyond Agentic Workflow

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6: Firstsource Solutions Limited (NSE: FSL) (BSE: 532809), an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, today announced the launch of its Agentic AI Studio, a solution designed to transform the future of work.

As part of the transformative Firstsource relAI suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions, and services, the Agentic AI Studio revolutionizes human work by breaking it down into specialized tasks executed by AI-driven agents--each with a defined role and purpose. These intelligent AI task models work in harmony, seamlessly orchestrating processes for greater efficiency and precision. By adopting this unified approach, organizations can harness the power of collective intelligence, driving transformative innovation, operational excellence, and superior business outcomes--all while ensuring responsible AI deployment.

The Agentic AI Studio is a manifestation of Firstsource's UnBPO™ directive - of integrating AI into operations and democratizing access, of reimagining the Who (employees, gig workers, AI agents), How (task allocation), and What (skills) is crucial for the future of work.

Ritesh Idnani, MD & CEO, Firstsource, shared, "The Agentic AI Studio marks a defining moment in our mission to deliver transformative technology solutions that drive real business impact. Aligned with our vision to redefine the industry through UnBPO™ and reimagine the future of work with an AI-first approach, this initiative empowers customers with deep-tech innovation that accelerates transformation."

He added, "By revolutionizing both our business and our clients' operations, Agentic AI enables us to deliver meaningful innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and unlock scalable growth opportunities. More than just bridging the gap between innovation and real-world application, Agentic AI Studio ensures responsible, ethical AI deployment, helping businesses navigate today's regulatory and operational complexities with confidence."

The Studio unifies a comprehensive repository of prebuilt, diverse, and multi-modal AI task models, AI agents, and agentic workflows tailored for industry-specific solutions. Designed to be AI model family-agnostic, it ensures flexibility and future-proofs enterprises against evolving technologies. It features 4 comprehensive sets of modules namely Xplore, Evaluate, Weave and Monitor, that offer a structured and responsible approach toward the Future of Work.

Hasit Trivedi, Chief Digital & AI Officer, Firstsource, added, "Agentic AI is a powerful paradigm, but a workflow engine alone isn't enough to transform the future of work. True transformation requires a structured reimagination of business processes, breaking them down into modular, atomic tasks while redefining traditional roles.

He added, "Our Agentic AI Studio delivers a unified approach to this evolution--integrating AI task models with intelligent role management for AI agents. With Agentic AI Studio, we are accelerating the development of industry-specific agentic solutions that empower our customers to hit the ground running on day one and realize rapid value."

About Firstsource

Firstsource Solutions Limited, an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company (NSE: FSL) (BSE: 532809) (Reuters: FISO.BO) (Bloomberg: FSOL:IN), is a global leader providing transformational solutions and services spanning the customer lifecycle across Healthcare, Banking and Financial Services, Communications, Media and Technology, Retail, and other diverse industries. With an established presence in the US, the UK, India, Mexico, Australia, South Africa, and the Philippines, we make it happen for our clients, solving their biggest challenges with hyper-focused, domain-centered teams and cutting-edge tech, data, and analytics. Our real-world practitioners work collaboratively to deliver future-focused outcomes.

Visit: www.firstsource.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2515360/Firstsource_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)