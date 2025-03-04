Firstsource Opens New Headquarters and AI Innovation Lab in Melbourne, Victoria

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4: Firstsource Solutions Limited (NSE: FSL) (BSE:532809), an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, today announced the official opening of its Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Headquarters in Melbourne, Victoria, alongside the launch of a dedicated AI Innovation Lab. This expansion aligns with the Victorian Government's Economic Growth Statement, which prioritizes digital technology as a key driver for economic and job growth.

The ANZ Headquarters will be a hub for specialist, domain-led service operations, featuring a delivery center and an AI Lab dedicated to advancing responsible AI adoption and industry innovation. This milestone strengthens Firstsource's commitment as an UnBPOTM company--driving a bold shift from traditional outsourcing to AI-led transformation, digital talent development, and business innovation in the region.

At the heart of the new AI Innovation Lab is Firstsource relAI, a suite of AI-driven platforms and solutions designed to help businesses streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive sustainable growth in a responsible and ethical manner. The lab will conduct research in AI, engineering, robotics, and digital experimentation, working closely with Victorian universities to nurture AI talent and foster industry collaborations.

Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of RPSG Group and Firstsource, shared, "Our investment in Australia and New Zealand is an important milestone toward being present where our clients need us. This will be our third-largest global hub, a testament to the immense potential we see in the country and the ease of doing business enabled by the Victoria Government. We're excited to leverage our UnBPO™ way of working using AI, automation, and deep expertise to create smarter, more impactful solutions that drive real business outcomes for leading businesses across the country."

Danny Pearson, Minister for Economic Growth and Jobs with the Victorian Government, shared, "Global leaders like Firstsource are investing in Victoria because we are the nation's tech capital - we have the skilled workforce these companies need to grow, as well as a strong pipeline of graduates. Victoria is the place to be for global tech leaders wanting to expand their operations. We have the talent pool, the innovation and capabilities, and the startup energy right here in Melbourne."

With Melbourne's thriving innovation ecosystem, deep tech talent, and strong university partnerships, Firstsource's ANZ Headquarters and AI Lab will drive meaningful research and real-world AI applications for enterprises globally, bringing over 400 new opportunities to the region over the next five years, and empowering local talent and businesses to embrace AI-driven growth.

This expansion reinforces the deepening economic ties between Victoria and India, in line with Victoria's India Strategy 2025-2030, with bilateral trade reaching $3.6 billion in 2023-24.

About Firstsource

Firstsource Solutions Limited, an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company (NSE: FSL, BSE: 532809, Reuters: FISO.BO, Bloomberg: FSOL:IN), is a global leader providing transformational solutions and services spanning the customer lifecycle across Healthcare, Banking and Financial Services, Communications, Media and Technology, Retail, and other diverse industries. With an established presence in the US, the UK, India, Mexico, Australia, South Africa, and the Philippines, we make it happen for our clients, solving their biggest challenges with hyper-focused, domain-centered teams and cutting-edge tech, data, and analytics. Our real-world practitioners work collaboratively to deliver future-focused outcomes.

