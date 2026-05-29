fischer India Recognized as a Great Place to Work for 2026-27, for the 4th Year in a Row

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 29: fischer India is proud to be Certified by Great Place To Work for the 4th year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at fischer India. This year, 83% of employees said it's a great place To Work.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"At Great Place To Work, we believe a great workplace is built through trust, purpose, and a people-first approach. By earning this Certification, fischer India has demonstrated its commitment to prioritizing employee experience and cultivating a culture where people thrive. This milestone celebrates your team's dedication to creating a workplace that inspires excellence," Balbir Singh, CEO, Great Place To Work, India.

Reflecting on this achievement, Mr. Mayank Kalra, Managing Director of fischer India, shared, "We are extremely proud to be recognized as a Great Place To Work Certified organization for the fourth consecutive year. This achievement is far more than a certification -- it is a reflection of the strong culture of trust, respect, collaboration, and belonging that our people have built together at fischer India.

At fischer, we believe that sustainable success begins with empowered people. Through initiatives such as the Talent Assessment Centre (TAC), Talent Development Centre (TDC), Product Competence Trainings, and Leadership Development Programs under the fischer India Academy, we continue to invest in creating opportunities for learning, growth, and leadership development across the organization.

This recognition reaffirms our commitment to building a workplace where every employee feels valued, heard, inspired, and proud to contribute. It also strongly reflects the global vision of the fischer Group to nurture people, strengthen leadership, and create a culture of continuous improvement and innovation.

As our owner, Prof. Klaus Fischer rightly says, 'Our greatest assets are not our facilities and buildings, but our employees.' This belief continues to guide us in everything we do.

I sincerely thank our employees, leadership team, Board members, customers, and partners for their trust and support. This achievement belongs to every individual who contributes with passion, dedication, and heart every single day. Together, we are not only building a successful business -- we are building a workplace and culture that people are proud to be part of."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

fischer Group of Companies

The fischer Group of Companies, headquartered in Waldachtal in Germany's northern Black Forest, generated sales of 1.05 billion euros in 2025 with a worldwide staff of 4,800 employees. The family-owned company runs 51 operational companies worldwide and exports to about 120 countries. It includes the four divisions fischer fixing systems, fischertechnik, fischer Consulting and fischer Electronic Solutions.

fischer fixing systems is the technological market leader in key areas of fixing technology. fischer offers products that deliver technical perfection to a wide range of customers, from do-it-yourselfers to tradespeople to key account partners.

With its construction kits, fischertechnik operates across both the toy market and the education sector. As one of the few toy manufacturers, fischertechnik develops and manufactures its products primarily in Germany.

fischer Consulting evolved from the competence developed in the company itself, which includes the fischer ProcessSystem with its central aim of permanent improvement for the ultimate benefit of the customer. fischer Consulting advises small and medium-sized businesses, government agencies and major companies on their path towards lean and efficient processes.

fischer Electronic Solutions develops and manufactures custom electronic solutions for the industrial and medical sectors, with a focus on long-term partnerships and tailor-made, high-quality solutions. As a partner in innovation, fischer Electronic Solutions is breaking new ground together with its customers to build a successful future. Online: www.fischer.group.

fischer Building Materials India Private Limited

Ward No. 76, Unit 101, First Level, No. 3 (Old 4 Prestige Sigma, Vittal Mallya Rd, Richmond Town, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560001

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