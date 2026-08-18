Jharkhand’s student protest, which started on July 25, reached a major turning point late on Monday when the state government cancelled the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission - Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination and all recruitment exams conducted by TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL). A few hours later, student leader Devendra Nath Mahto ended his 16-day hunger strike at Ranchi’s Sadar Hospital. While students are still demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation ( CBI ) probe and wider reforms in the recruitment system, here's what happened so far and what will happen next:

What happened last night?

The biggest development on Monday late evening, when Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced that the state Cabinet had decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination and all exams conducted by TDPL. He also ordered a wider inquiry into alleged irregularities dating back to 2014.

The decision came after 24 days of protests by students and government-job aspirants in Ranchi. They had been demanding the cancellation of disputed exams, an independent probe and reforms in the recruitment system.

This also cancels the results and selections from all TDPL-conducted exams. The JSSC-CGL was held in 2024, and around 1,800 successful candidates had already joined various state government departments, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

However, this has opened up another problem for the government because while the cancellations address a key demand of the protesters, they also affect candidates who say they cleared the exams fairly and have already taken up government jobs. Some have opposed the decision and indicated that they may challenge it in court.

Mahto ends his hunger strike

After the Cabinet announcement, Mahto ended his hunger strike. He broke his fast at Sadar Hospital in Ranchi shortly after midnight in the presence of state ministers, including Dipika Pandey Singh and Irfan Ansari. Two other student leaders, Umme Habiba and Rahul Kranti, also ended their hunger strike.

Mahto said to reporters: “We extend our heartfelt thanks to all the students, parents, members of the media, the police administration, and especially the Jharkhand government and CM Hemant Soren for supporting and cooperating with this movement. We express our gratitude for taking the students’ issues seriously and fulfilling our demands; most importantly, the investigation is being conducted meticulously, and every corrupt individual involved is being apprehended. They are making a concerted effort to reach the true kingpins behind these gangs…”

Mahto had been on hunger strike for 16 days. He described the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL as a major victory but made it clear that he was suspending his protest, not abandoning the larger campaign for recruitment reforms.

He called for a system in which examinations are monitored and audited at every stage and said the objective should be to prevent future generations of candidates from having to take to the streets over paper leaks and examination irregularities.

The three hunger strikers underwent medical checks at Sadar Hospital. State minister Irfan Ansari said they were healthy and were being discharged.

Why did the students start protesting?

What triggered the protest was a controversy surrounding the 14th JPSC Civil Services preliminary examination and allegations of irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted in the state.

The issue became more serious after the CID began investigating the 14th JPSC examination. The probe has resulted in arrests, including that of former JPSC chairman L Khiangte. The investigation subsequently widened to alleged irregularities involving the JSSC-CGL examination as well.

Hundreds of young people gathered in Ranchi from late July, with the protest growing from a relatively small gathering into a wider student movement. The demands expanded beyond one examination to include changes to the recruitment system and greater accountability in state examinations.

The students have repeatedly demanded a CBI investigation. The state government, however, has chosen to rely on its own CID and SIT investigations.

The government had already cancelled the 14th JPSC exam

On August 12, Soren had announced in the state Assembly that the 14th JPSC Civil Services examination would be cancelled. He also said two other JPSC examinations would be cancelled and that the government would investigate examinations conducted by TDPL.

That announcement failed to end the protest because students continued to demand cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination and a wider, independent investigation. The pressure increased over the weekend. On August 16, student leaders warned that they would intensify the agitation and threatened to lay siege to the Chief Minister’s residence on August 20 if their demands were not met.

By Monday, the government and student representatives held another round of talks. Rahul Gandhi also wrote to Soren urging him to personally meet the protesting students and resolve their remaining concerns. The government then agreed to the main demand that had kept the protests going by cancelling the JSSC-CGL examination.

What's next?

Mahto and the other student leaders have ended their hunger strike, and the government has accepted several of the protesters’ key demands. However, the students still want an independent CBI investigation. They have also sought action against officials and others allegedly responsible for irregularities, protection for students facing legal cases linked to the agitation and time-bound implementation of recruitment reforms.

Mahto himself said that his protest was being suspended and that his struggle for examination reform would continue.

"Today marks a huge victory for Jharkhand. While I am now suspending my protest, my struggle for reform will continue," Mahto said.