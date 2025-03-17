FITT IIT Delhi incubate Motorama Secures Rs1.12 Crore in Funding Led by Campus Angels Network

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 17: Motorama EV Private Limited, an innovative startup specializing in rare-earth-free BLDC motors for HVAC applications, has successfully raised ₹1.12 crore in its latest funding round led by Campus Angels Network. This investment will drive Motorama's efforts in product development, scaling manufacturing, and enhancing its market reach to revolutionize energy-efficient motor solutions.

Motorama, incubated at Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) IIT Delhi, is focused on delivering high-performance, sustainable BLDC motors designed for HVAC applications, aiming to replace conventional motors with more energy-efficient alternatives. The company's motors eliminate the need for rare-earth materials, addressing environmental and supply chain concerns while enhancing durability and performance.

Leadership Insights

Abhishek Gupta, Founder & CEO of Motorama, remarked, "This investment is a significant step forward in our mission to redefine HVAC motor technology. With the backing of Campus Angels Network, we are well-positioned to expand our market presence and deliver cutting-edge, energy-efficient solutions to commercial infrastructure and industrial applications."

Chandran Krishnan, Managing Director & CEO of Campus Angels Network, commented, "Motorama's rare-earth-free BLDC motors align with the growing demand for sustainable and energy-efficient solutions. Their innovations in HVAC motor technology offer significant advantages in cost savings and environmental impact. We are excited to partner with Motorama as they scale their solutions for a broader market."

Driving the Future of HVAC Efficiency

This funding will enable Motorama to expand its manufacturing capabilities, optimize its supply chain, and strengthen its R & D initiatives. By leveraging strong industry partnerships and an agile growth strategy, Motorama is set to become a key player in India's evolving HVAC industry. With an emphasis on performance, affordability, and sustainability, Motorama is well-positioned to lead the next wave of energy-efficient motor innovation.

