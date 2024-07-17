Fitterfly Partners with Google Cloud to Launch 'Klik' - An AI Food Cam Feature to Help People with Diabetes

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17: Fitterfly, a leading healthtech company in India, has partnered with Google Cloud to launch its latest AI feature - Fitterfly Klik, which will enable people with diabetes and other NCDs (Non-Communicable Diseases) to track and analyze their meals effortlessly. Nutrition planning remains the most important bulwark for managing type 2 diabetes as well as for weight loss and heart disease. However, traditional meal tracking methods - be it through manual journaling or entering in a text format in an app is cumbersome and discouraging for many. Fitterfly's latest feature, Klik, changes all this by leveraging the power of Gemini 1.5 Flash on Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform to transform meal tracking into a quick, enjoyable, and insightful experience.

Fitterfly Klik uses state-of-the-art AI computer vision paired with the Fitterfly Nutrition Database, comprising 37,000+ Indian foods, to recognize, analyze, and break down food. Using Klik is easy. Within the Fitterfly app, users can access Klik within the meal-tracking food diary by clicking on the camera icon. A user can Klik while having a meal or upload images from the picture gallery in one go in the evening. It will instantly provide feedback on that food item, its portion size and give detailed nutritional breakdowns like calorie count, macronutrient and micronutrient distribution. So, whether it's a bowl of pasta, biryani, or the regular thali, Klik can identify both Indian and international dishes on one's plate.

Fitterfly Klik has been intuitively designed, and features like Focus Guidelines help users take the perfect photo for optimal food recognition. Klik's advanced algorithms analyze the food's image and its nutritional data and directly sync it to the user's Meal Diary on the Fitterfly App. Users can also add additional items from the same plate if all dishes aren't visible in the initial photo.

Ammar Jagirdar, Head of Fitterfly X-Labs, said, "With Gemini 1.5 Flash on Vertex AI connected with the Fitterfly Food Database, Klik makes meal logging possible in a few seconds, even with multiple dishes on a plate. Multimodal models today are surpassing traditional image classification methods in accuracy, even on a complex problem like food. Klik will reduce friction and help our users take another step in building healthier lifestyles."

Dr Arbinder Singal, Fitterfly's Co-Founder and CEO, stated, "Indians eat more than 32 cuisines and a food cam AI was difficult to develop for both identification and serving size estimation. Paired with our industry leading food database, Klik is a step towards helping millions of people in making better choices and enabling better health outcomes. We will be making Klik available for our app users as well as via API to our insurance partners and the pharmaceutical industry."

Bikram Singh Bedi, Vice President and Country MD at Google Cloud India, added, "Combined with Fitterfly's dataset and Gemini's multimodal capabilities, both teams collaborated to identify the right model to help bring this powerful idea to life in an extremely short duration. Leveraging Gemini Flash, Fiiterfly's Kilk is able to deliver exceptional quality, an expansive context window, and cutting-edge multimodal capabilities which will be very helpful for their users."

The initial outcomes from the Fitterfly Klik beta phase are encouraging: users save significant time and effort logging meals, as evidenced by a 90 per cent reduction in clicks. Validation tests confirm that Klik can precisely identify a wide range of food items and their portion sizes, ensuring that users have the most accurate nutritional information at their fingertips.

Experience the power of Klik here or on the Fitterfly app.

About Fitterfly

Fitterfly is a leading Indian healthtech company specializing in digital therapeutic programs for managing diabetes, obesity, and heart disease. Co-founded in 2016 by Dr Arbinder Singal and Shailesh Gupta, the Mumbai-based company employs over 200 professionals, including doctors, nutritionists, fitness experts, and technologists. Fitterfly aims to improve metabolic health by focusing on conditions like prediabetes, diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and heart disease. Fitterfly has made significant contributions to health technology research, publishing over 50 papers and winning numerous awards, including the Economic Times Healthtech Startup of the Year 2022. Fitterfly has raised USD 16.6 million in funding, with its last round in June 2022 led by Amazon and support from Fireside Ventures, 9 Unicorns, and Venture Catalysts.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated, and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, and AI-powered applications to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2462364/Fitterfly_Klik.jpg

