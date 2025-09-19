Flipkart Group Sets a New Benchmark in Responsible Digital Governance with Self-Audit on Dark Patterns

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 19: Flipkart Group, one of India's largest and most trusted e-commerce platforms, today announced the completion of a comprehensive, independent self-audit on its digital platforms. The audit has been done to ensure the highest standards of compliance, accountability, and consumer protection with the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) Guidelines and Advisory for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023 and 2025.

The group company, which includes Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, and Cleartrip, has always been committed to ensuring that our millions of customers are treated with fairness and transparency. As an organisation, Flipkart recognizes the immense responsibility towards Indian consumers, and has been continuously investing in robust policies, controls, ethical design practices, intense training and awareness programs, and transparent communication to empower consumers with clarity and confidence in their choices.

The comprehensive self-audit completion declaration has been formally submitted to the Hon'ble Secretary, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Smt. Nidhi Khare, IAS.

Speaking on the development, Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, said, "We are deeply committed to ensuring every consumer interaction is built on transparency and trust. We've continuously sought to uphold the highest standards of compliance, and our recent self-audit across Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, and Cleartrip is a testament to that commitment. This initiative is a proactive step that reinforces our role as a responsible digital marketplace. We are proud to align with the government's vision of a transparent digital economy, and we will continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and all other stakeholders to strengthen consumer protection."

Appreciating and acknowledging the initiative, Hon'ble Secretary, Ms Nidhi Khare, IAS, said, "The Ministry appreciates Flipkart's proactive step in completing a comprehensive self-audit on dark patterns. This demonstrates a clear commitment to putting consumer interests first. Such initiatives are vital for strengthening trust in e-commerce and will serve as a significant benchmark for other platforms to ensure fairness and transparency in their digital practices."

Flipkart Group reinstates its commitment to working alongside the government in shaping a transparent and equitable digital economy in India. Flipkart Group believes that by making informed choices, shoppers can navigate the digital marketplace with confidence, ensuring their purchase experiences are both enjoyable and secure.

