Flying Wedge Defence & Aerospace Secures Another Type Certification for airworthiness of Indigenous unmanned aircraft systems from DGCA

New Delhi [India], May 27: Adding another feather to its cap, Flying Wedge Defence and Aerospace, an Indian defence and aerospace technology company, bags another type certification for the airworthiness of unmanned aircraft systems from DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation). The latest certification has been awarded for the FWDA10-V1, a medium-class rotorcraft (Hexa-copter).

Serving Kisans, FWDA10-V1 is specifically designed for agrochemical spraying for agricultural purposes, providing farmers with an efficient and cost-effective solution for crop management and protection. Manufactured by Flying Wedge Defence, the UAS is a medium-class rotorcraft (Hexa-copter) equipped with a spray system capable of holding a maximum 10.5-liter tank for agrochemical spraying. With a maximum all-up weight of 28.2 kg, the rotorcraft is designed to meet the demanding requirements of aerial agricultural applications.

The Founder of Flying Wedge Defence & Aerospace, Suhas Tejaskanda, said, "On behalf of Flying Wedge Defence and Aerospace, I extend sincere gratitude to the DGCA for its detailed review and certification process and to its dedicated team, whose expertise and dedication have made this achievement possible."

"With our vision to make India a global hub of drone technology and manufacturing, FWDA stays committed to its tagline, 'saving jawans, serving kisans'", he further added.

According to the DGCA's regulatory framework, no one may operate an unmanned aircraft system (UAS) in India unless it receives a type certificate or is exempt from the type certificate requirements. The type certification means that the aircraft's overall design and parts, including propellers, engines, and control stations, have been approved. The certificate verifies that the design complies with all necessary airworthiness, noise, fuel venting, and exhaust emission criteria.

About Flying Wedge Defence and Aerospace:

Incorporated in the year 2022 by Suhas Tejaskanda, Flying Wedge Defence and Aerospace's mission is to eliminate India's reliance on costly UAV imports and advance the Make in India initiative. With an aim to position India as a global unmanned aircraft (also known as drone) manufacturing & technology hub and strengthen the Indian Defence Air Forces, the company has attained notable milestones, including securing the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) type certification for indigenous UAV technology. In addition to this, the company's drones are successfully deployed to safeguard the Indian Prime Minister in partnership with Special Protection Group (SPG) and L & T to exemplify its commitment to security excellence. Through continuous dedication and innovation, Flying Wedge Defence and Aerospace set new benchmarks in the nation's defence technological landscape and emerged as a leader in the drone technology sector. In its recent achievement, the company unveiled India's first unmanned bomber aircraft, FWD 200B model.

