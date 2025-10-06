Forex Legacy to Future Global Payments: GlobalPay to Unveil Tech-Driven New Avatar at GFF 2025

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6: GlobalPay, one of India's most trusted names in foreign exchange and cross-border payments, will announce a series of milestone launches at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025. A Reserve Bank of India Authorized Dealer Category II licensed and BSE-listed entity with over 30 years of excellence in global payments. At GFF 2025, GlobalPay will present its new avatar with a boutique of launches that are future-ready, which blends regulatory strength with innovation, introduces industry-first products, a payments ecosystem, and repositions prepaid as the smarter, safer, and more empowering way for Indians to travel and transact globally. GlobalPay is combining its legacy of compliance and trust with bold innovations that put prepaid and pay-per-use models back in focus.

At GFF 2025, GlobalPay will introduce a slate of industry-first solutions

- Co-Branded Card with Collaboration-Led Ecosystem - Through a strategic partnership with a leading corporate expense management player, GlobalPay will integrate corporate spend solutions with seamless forex capabilities, enabling businesses and employees to manage international payments efficiently, securely, and in full regulatory compliance, redefining cross-border transactions.

- Premium Metal Card for Global Traveller, Xplorer will be India's First Pay-Per-Use Metal Prepaid Global Card with Pay-Per-Use transit features, designed exclusively for frequent travellers like CXOs, corporates, influencers, and lifestyle leisure travelers through an invite-only program. It offers seamless integration with the transit ecosystem, covering airport transfers, transit hotels, baggage handling, booking assistance, and meet & assist services. By simplifying payments and the entire transit journey. Xplorer offers a truly holistic travel experience. True privilege isn't measured in points or tiers because freedom deserves a new foundation.

- A first-of-its-kind solution, GlobalPay's single-currency card will allow travelers to load one base currency and seamlessly switch across multiple currencies. This will eliminate the repeated cost and complexity of multiple currency conversions that travelers typically face. It is designed to offer greater control, predictability, and transparency for frequent leisure travellers, business travellers, and global students.

- GlobalPay cards are powered by transparent Pay-Per-Use benefits, built with transit-exclusive features that move beyond tiers or points, empowering global travelers to indulge in freedom, exploration, and luxury.

- GlobalPay will announce Roadmap to Tokenization of Mobile wallets - enabling secure, contactless, and future-ready payments with tap-and-pay convenience for international transactions. Tokenization protects card details, ensuring safer and faster mobile-first payments for global travelers.

- India's first Global Transit App, A one-stop solution for ambitious global travelers, seamlessly combining forex card management, outward remittance, and zero-cost multi-currency transfers with end-to-end transit services. From airport transfer, baggage assistance, meet & assist, international airport lounge access, along with travel essentials like travel insurance and Global eSIM. The app ensures a secure, real-time, and truly holistic travel and financial experience for everything a modern global traveler needs, all in one place.

Dilip Modi, Founder, GlobalPay, said, "India is entering a new phase of global mobility, and financial solutions must keep pace with the aspirations of its people. The new GlobalPay is about delivering complete solutions for cross-border payments and travel, combining zero-fee forex, pay-per-use privileges, tokenisation, and integrated transit services into one seamless ecosystem. Our vision is to make managing money across borders simple, safe, and universally accessible. The launches at GFF 2025 are not just about introducing new products, but about shaping the foundation of how Indians will travel, transact, and build financial confidence in the years ahead."

Srikrishna Narasimhan, Whole-Time Director & CEO, GlobalPay, added, "After two decades in the forex industry, I have seen it shift from complex processes to seamless digital journeys built on customer convenience. With these launches, GlobalPay will kickstart a new era for Indian travelers. We've evolved with the consumer by refreshing our brand, rethinking our services, and building products that deliver real value, powered by technology and backed by uncompromising compliance. Prepaid is stepping forward as the most transparent and practical instrument for the future, and unlike tiered or points-based ecosystems that restrict access, we don't believe in superficial layers of benefits. We give every customer the best of services on a pay-per-use basis, open access without linking it to historical spending. At GFF 2025, the new GlobalPay will highlight its zero-fee forex, along with co-branded and prepaid metal cards, tokenization, and curated transit services all designed to make cross-border payments smarter, safer, and more seamless."

WSFx Global Pay Limited is a BSE-listed company and a Reserve Bank of India Authorized Dealer Category II licensed forex house. With over 30 years of experience with a network in 21 cities. It has been a trusted partner in foreign exchange, prepaid cards, and cross-border payments, committed to compliance, innovation, and customer-centricity.

