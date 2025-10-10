Former OnePlus Leader Dr. Xi Zeng Bets Big on India with Chance AI

Launch of the world's first Visual Agent marks a new phase for AI-powered discovery and creation.

New Delhi [India], October 10: Chance AI, the pioneering visual-first AI agent, has officially announced its entry into the Indian market. The launch is led by Dr. Xi Zeng, former OnePlus Product Director and AI leader at TikTok, who brings world-class product and design expertise to power one of the world's fastest-growing creator economies.

India is a priority market for Chance AI as it continues its expansion across 40+ countries. The country's mobile-first ecosystem, thriving creator economy, and cultural diversity make it the ideal stage to introduce visual-first, multimodal AI technology built to be inclusive, intuitive, and relevant to everyday life.

Chance AI's flagship product, the first Visual Agent Curiosity Lens, allows users to simply snap a picture and receive instant explanations, cultural context, and one-tap actions. Unlike traditional AI tools focused on prompts, Chance AI positions itself as a true companion in the creator's journey -- helping users explore, learn, and create seamlessly on the go. Designed for quick, mobile-friendly use, it also offers multi-language read-aloud options for inclusivity and embraces a visual-first approach that makes interaction natural and intuitive.

"India has always been close to my heart, from my OnePlus days, where the community shaped product innovation. With Chance AI, we want to empower every Indian -- students, creators, and everyday users -- to rediscover meaning and context in what they see around them. Our vision goes beyond search; we are moving towards a new era of vision-based discovery, where what you see becomes the starting point for learning, creating, and connecting," said Dr. Xi Zeng, Founder & CEO, Chance AI.

Chance AI has quickly earned global credibility, being ranked #1 Product of the Day on Product Hunt three times and gaining recognition from leading tech circles worldwide. Beyond technology, the agent has been showcased at New York Fashion Week (NYFW), featured in renowned art institutions, and embraced by the wider creative community -- cementing its position at the intersection of AI, design, and culture. Today, Chance AI is live in nearly 40 countries with a rapidly growing base of creative contributors, and now it is bringing this global momentum to India.

Building on its worldwide success, Chance AI has already surpassed its expected daily user growth in the past two months -- a testament to its community-driven, organic expansion. While the company hasn't disclosed funding details, India remains a key focus market, with planned investments in user engagement, creator programs, and culture-led storytelling.

True to its philosophy of connecting authentically with people, Chance AI aims to collaborate through campus partnerships, festival activations, and creative alliances with homegrown voices. The brand continues to strengthen its foundation on responsible innovation, meaningful insights, and an approach that scales thoughtfully -- keeping creativity, culture, and curiosity at its core.

Chance AI's India launch will focus on building a foundation tailored to the country's creative and mobile-first ecosystem. The company is forging partnerships with students, cultural institutions, and creators to drive adoption and collaboration, while also localising the platform in Indic languages to ensure accessibility and inclusivity for India's diverse user base.

About Chance AI

Chance AI is the world's first Visual Agent, founded by Dr. Xi Zeng, ex-Product Director at OnePlus and AI leader at TikTok. Headquartered in New York, the company is redefining how people interact with technology by turning sight into insight and action.

Its flagship product, the Curiosity Lens, transforms everyday vision into stories and context: Snap �' Know �' Do �' Share.

The app also engages users with creative features like OOTD styling tips, an 'Eye for Art' mode, instant poetry generation, and even palmistry -- bringing a sense of fun, imagination, and cultural flair to everyday AI use.

