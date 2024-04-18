Former special public prosecutor for the Enforcement Directorate, Nitesh Rana Appointed Chairperson of STAIRS Foundation's "Right to Play" Commission

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], April 18: The Society for Transformation, Inclusion, and Recognition through Sports (STAIRS) Foundation, a premier National Sports Promotion Organisation dedicated to the grassroots development of sports in India, has announced the appointment of Nitesh Rana, former special public prosecutor for the Enforcement Directorate, as the Chairperson of its "Right to Play" Commission.

Under Nitesh Rana's esteemed leadership, the "Right to Play" Commission will advocate for equitable access to play for children across all communities. It will recognise play as a vital component of youth development and an essential community resource. Rana's profound legal expertise and unwavering commitment to societal improvement will significantly strengthen the Foundation's efforts.

Ajit M. Sharan, IAS (Retd) and Chairman of the Board of Directors at STAIRS Foundation, commented, "We are confident that Rana's guidance will tremendously advance our initiatives. His dedication to enhancing the well-being of society aligns perfectly with our mission to empower children through play."

Siddhartha Upadhyay, Founder and President of STAIRS Foundation and Former Governing Council Member of the Sports Authority of India, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "Nitesh Rana's appointment in STAIRS Foundation marks a significant milestone in our journey towards fostering an inclusive environment where every child can realise their right to play. His strategic insights will undoubtedly elevate our advocacy efforts. We are excited to officially welcome him onboard at the STAIRS Youth National Games launch ceremony on 27th April at the IG Stadium, Delhi."

Nitesh Rana, chairperson of the "Right to Play" Commission at STAIRS, shared his vision for the role, stating, "STAIRS Foundation has been doing exceptional work in providing opportunities for the holistic development of Indian youth through sports and education. I am honoured to lead the 'Right to Play' Commission and contribute to a cause that champions the holistic development of children. Together with the STAIRS team, I am looking forward to contributing towards ensuring that every child can access safe and nurturing play environments."

Nitesh Rana, an accomplished Advocate, boasts over two decades of legal expertise, primarily in the Supreme Court of India. Notably, he served as Special Counsel for the Enforcement Directorate for eight years, representing India in high-stakes cases, including international courts like the Crown Court of England. Forbes magazine recognised his legal brilliance, naming him one of the top 10 lawyers in 2020-21. His dedication to justice and professionalism cements his status as a luminary in India's legal realm.

As Chairperson, Rana will oversee initiatives to secure free and safe play spaces, collaborate with government bodies to create designated play areas, and launch awareness campaigns that highlight the importance of play in children's development.

STAIRS Foundation recently announced the Stairs Youth National Games launch, set to commence at Delhi's IG Stadium from April 27th to April 30th' 2024. The National Championship will see the participation of 5,000+ gold medalists selected across 15 states including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, New Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

As a distinguished non-profit organisation committed to advancing sports, education, health, and skill development for children throughout India, STAIRS seeks to identify and foster young talents from grassroots levels. By furnishing a platform for exceptionally gifted young athletes from all corners of India

to showcase their abilities and compete at the national level, STAIRS aims to empower talented athletes to excel and lead dignified lives through sports and contribute to the emergence of more champions for the nation.

About Stairs Foundation:

The Society for Transformation, Inclusion and Recognition through Sports (STAIRS) is a National Sports Promotion Organisation at the forefront of grassroots sports and youth development. Since its establishment in 2000, STAIRS has been recognised with the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar by the Hon'ble President of India for identifying and nurturing young talent nationwide. Committed to empowering India's youth through the transformative power of sports, STAIRS integrates sports with education, health, and skill development programs, with the core belief centred on ensuring that every child has the opportunity to play, learn, and thrive. Our goal is to unleash the boundless potential of children across India.

