Freyaa Launches the First Flagship Store at Lodha Experia, Pallava

PNN

Dombivli (Maharashtra) [India], April 18: Freyaa, the brand known for empowering women through fashion by blending tradition with modernity, has made a significant leap into the brick-and-mortar retail space. The much-anticipated offline journey began at their first store in Lodha Experia Mall, Pallava, marking a major milestone for the brand.

The launch event was a vibrant affair, showcasing its stunning array of contemporary Indian fashion at unbelievable prices. Customers were treated to a fashion show that highlighted its innovative designs and timeless style, seamlessly fusing traditional Indian elements with modern aesthetics.

The opening weekend saw an overwhelming response, with over 200 customers embracing the Freyaa experience and purchasing pieces from its distinctive collections. This enthusiastic reception underscores the strong connection it has forged with its audience.

"This expansion represents a pivotal moment," says Dharmesh Shah, Director. "We envision a future where our presence continues to grow, bringing our unique vision of Indian fashion to women across the country and beyond."

Vibha Shah, Director, adds, "Our collections are designed to celebrate the individuality of women, offering them a chance to express themselves with confidence and grace. Each piece reflects our commitment to quality and our passion for innovation."

Building on the success of the Lodha Experia Mall, Pallava launch, another store is set to open in Borivali, further solidifying its offline presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. This strategic expansion will allow more women to directly experience its empowering and culturally rich designs. From a thriving digital presence to a fast-growing offline empire, the brand is shaping the future of fashion retail with every new store.

Freyaa's journey so far has been remarkable. In just nine months, it has built a customer base of over 3,000 unique buyers and sold more than 5,000 co-ord sets and 7,000 tunics. With a presence in India, UAE, and the USA, and availability across leading marketplaces like Walmart, Myntra, Amazon, Purl, Blinkit, and more, the brand continues to redefine contemporary fashion. Freyaa is also ISO 9001:2015 certified, reinforcing its commitment to quality and excellence.

With its unwavering focus on blending tradition with modernity and delivering high-quality fashion at accessible prices, Freyaa is poised to become a leading name in contemporary Indian fashion, inspiring women worldwide to embrace their unique style.

About FREYAA

FREYAA is an Indo-Western apparel brand founded by Dr. Dharmesh Shah and Vibha Shah. The brand offers a wide range of apparels that seamlessly blend Indian and Western styles, catering to the modern, bold and fashion-conscious women. With a commitment to quality and innovation, FREYAA aims to redefine fashion and make a distinctive impression in the industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)