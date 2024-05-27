From Corporate Life to Organic Farming: The Inspiring Journey of Earthy Tales

India PR Distribution

Delhi/ NCR [India], May 27: Earthy Tales, a leading name in organic food, is once again making a mark with their food products, grown 100 per cent chemical-free. With a deep belief in the power of organic farming and an intense commitment to quality, Earthy Tales has been serving the Delhi/NCR region with fresh, healthy, and sustainable food options for the past seven years.

"When you choose Earthy Tales, You can be sure about what you are consuming, like my family."

These words from Deepak Sabharwal, the Co-Founder of Earthy Tales, pretty much sum up the mission and vision of this brand. Deepak is an MBA by qualification but a farmer by heart. After a fruitful 20-year corporate journey with reputed companies like TATA, Pepsi, and GE, he decided to follow his dream call. And since 2012, the journey for him started at his family farms in Pushkar, Rajasthan, which lasted for almost four years cultivating the art of natural farming. Today, Deepak's heart beats dreaming to make the world a place where food is grown sans the use of chemicals and pesticides, for a healthier tomorrow.

A Legacy of Trust and Quality

Deepak Sabharwal, A Father, An Organic Farmer, & Co-Founder of Earthy Tales, infuses his immense corporate experience with personal farm expertise into the brand. The same commitment to farming sans the chemicals is reflected in the entire gamut of products at Earthy Tales, which includes:

Organic Fruits & Vegetables: Fresh, naturally grown produce delivered to your doorstep in the Delhi/NCR region.

Stoneground Organic Flour Custom-Milled Based on Requirements: Bringing out the nutritional integrity and flavor of the grains.

Cold-Pressed Cooking Oil without Chemicals: Ideal and healthy oils for all your cooking needs.

A2 Desi Gir Cow Ghee: Made from the best-quality milk of grass-fed A2 desi cows.

Unpolished Organic Pulses: Nutrition and healthful pulses.

Natural Sweetener: Jaggery & Gud - A healthy alternative to refined sugar.

Pure Organic Whole Spices: The perfect blend of taste and aroma in your food.

Other Products: A wide range of organic products to cater to your daily needs.

Convenience and Commitment to Serving

Caring about the customer's satisfaction is what Earthy Tales is all about. Convenience is guaranteed within the next day of placing the order. For selected pin codes of Delhi and NCR, the brand even provides the same-day delivery option. That's not all; their hassle-free lifetime return policy makes sure that no questions are asked for return and replacement, ensuring that the customer stays happy at all times. Above all, Earthy Tales delivers all across India, except fruits and vegetables, within 4-5 days, ensuring that their products reach each and every corner of India.

Supporting a Sustainable Future

Earthy Tales works in partnership with more than 500 organic farmers, consolidating their power under one roof of sustainable farming. That, however, is not just about ensuring that the best quality produce reaches the customer; it also gives dozens of farming families a source of income. With an ever-growing families of more than 12,000 satisfied customers, Earthy Tales is at the vanguard of the organic food movement.

Join the Organic Revolution

Earthy Tales invites and urges everyone to join the organic revolution. By associating with their products, you make a finer choice not just for you but for a nobler cause -- a choice that shall be sustainable and fair to the planet as well as its people who cultivate it.

About Earthy Tales

Earthy Tales is the largest supplier of organic fruits, vegetables, and a variety of other such organic products in Delhi/NCR. Earthy Tales was started by Deepak Sabharwal with a zeal for chemical-free farming, which will deliver the purest and healthiest choice of food to its customers. With a witness to quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, it is changing the rules of food consumption. Visit Earthy Tales Website to know more: https://www.earthytales.in/shop

Contact Information

Earthy Tales Organic Private Limited

www.earthytales.in

support@earthytales.in

+91 931 182 5942

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)