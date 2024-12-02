From Data to Domination: IIT Roorkee, TimesPro Launch Postgraduate Certificate in Data Science & ML

PNN

Roorkee (Uttarakhand) [India], December 2: With an endeavour to future-proof the careers of tech professionals, the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee and TimesPro - a Higher Edtech Platform have announced the commencement of admissions for the ninth batch of the Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Data Science and Machine Learning. With global data growth reaching unprecedented levels, this programme provides a robust platform for learners seeking to harness the power of data and establish themselves as leaders in an ever-evolving technological landscape.

The global Machine Learning market, valued at USD 26.03 billion in 2023, is expected to surge to USD 225.91 billion by 2030, propelled by an impressive CAGR of 36.2%. As organisations adopt advanced security frameworks, machine learning is anticipated to become a pivotal element in security analytics. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment for data scientists is projected to grow by 36 percent between 2021 and 2031. The demand for data science roles has increased by an astounding 650% since 2012, driven by the essential role data plays across all industries.

Now in its ninth cohort, the Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Data Science and Machine Learning is IIT Roorkee's longest-running programme offered through Continuing Education Centre (CEC) with any Edtech platform. Over an intensive eight-month period, the blended programme immerses learners in the full spectrum of machine learning and deep learning techniques. Learners will become adept at data exploration and visualisation, basic and advanced machine learning, text analytics, deep learning with images and speech data, MLOps and data engineering. Beyond theoretical understanding, learners will gain practical expertise by working on real-world projects, including models for image processing and natural language processing.

Speaking at the announcement, Prof. Alok Bhardwaj, Assistant Professor, IIT Roorkee said, "The data science and machine learning industry is evolving at an exceptional rate. To meet the growing demand and capitalise on new opportunities, professionals need to stay current with the latest tools and technologies. The Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Data Science and Machine Learning is crucial for individuals looking to advance their careers and secure a strong position within their organisations."

Sunil Sood, Chief Growth & Partnership Officer, TimesPro said, "We are delighted to collaborate with IIT Roorkee, renowned for its innovative practices and for reshaping the tech landscape. The Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Data Science and Machine Learning provides learners with a distinctive edge in a highly competitive job market. This collaboration goes beyond academic excellence; it is about equipping professionals with the skills needed to bridge the tech gap and advance their careers."

The curriculum spans comprehensive modules, including Generative AI, Python programming, Exploratory Data Analysis, Advanced Machine Learning, Text Analytics, Neural Networks, MLOps and more. Learners will also have the opportunity to specialise in deep learning applications for image and speech processing, as well as data engineering. A standout feature is the Capstone Project, allowing them to apply theoretical concepts to real-world challenges and prove their industry readiness.

Delivered through TimesPro's state-of-the-art Interactive Learning (IL) platform in a Direct-to-Device (D2D) format, the programme ensures flexibility and engagement with live instructor-led online sessions, projects and a five-day campus immersion at IIT Roorkee. Graduates of this programme will be equipped for impactful roles such as Data Scientist, Data Engineer, Machine Learning Engineer, and more, positioning them at the forefront of technological innovation.

