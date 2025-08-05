From Odoo Intern to India's Leading Odoo Partner: Amit Parik's Journey and the Global Growth of BrowseInfo

SMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 5: In a remarkable journey that mirrors the rise of India's open-source ecosystem, Amit Parik has transformed from an Odoo intern to the managing partner of BrowseInfo, a premier Odoo partner and IT agency. Recognized as India's 2024 "Best Odoo Partner," BrowseInfo is now one of the world's most active contributors to the Odoo platform, specializing in Odoo ERP solutions and Odoo services.

From Odoo Intern to Core Product Expert

Amit Parik began his professional journey in 2010 as an intern at Odoo, gaining deep expertise in the platform's core functionalities. His early work on test automation, deployment support, and business-case modeling led to a role on Odoo's core R & D team. This hands-on experience, including tackling complex bugs and managing the global community-support desk, gave him unparalleled product intuition--a foundation that would later define BrowseInfo's approach to Odoo ERP implementation.

Founding BrowseInfo: Bootstrapped and Vision-Driven

In 2013, Amit Parik co-founded BrowseInfo alongside his long-time friend and collaborator, Nihar Raval, whose deep expertise in international business and technology significantly enriched the company's vision. Their mission was clear: to make comprehensive ERP solutions accessible to growth-stage businesses. Starting without external funding in a market where Odoo was largely unknown, the founders faced the challenge of educating Indian SMEs about the benefits of Odoo services. Their vision and determination laid the groundwork for a company that would become synonymous with quality Odoo implementation and support.

"My goal was always to help businesses focus on what they do best, while we handle the complexities of their digital transformation" stated Amit Parik

Strategic Growth and Global Expansion of Odoo Services

BrowseInfo's growth was driven by a strategic focus on customer needs. The company began publishing modular Odoo apps to solve common business pain points. They invested heavily in building a certified consulting workforce, a key factor in their success. BrowseInfo now offers vertical-specific accelerators for a wide range of industries, including:

-Odoo for Manufacturing

-Odoo for Healthcare

-Odoo for Retail & E-commerce

-Odoo for Logistics & Distribution

To extend its global reach and offer seamless Odoo outsourcing services, the company established an APAC delivery center in Malaysia, with new hubs planned for the UAE and Europe. This expansion reinforces BrowseInfo's position as a global Odoo service provider.

A Global Leader in Numbers

As of 2025, BrowseInfo has a team of over 120 professionals, including more than 30 certified Odoo consultants. The company serves clients in over 80 countries and has published more than 1,500 modules on the Odoo marketplace, solidifying its place among the top three global contributors. This extensive library of Odoo modules showcases the company's commitment to continuous innovation.

Gold Partner and Ecosystem Leader

A certified Odoo Gold Partner since 2020, BrowseInfo has maintained this elite status by delivering exceptional ERP solutions. Their expertise spans various sectors, with impactful deployments that include real-time batch traceability for manufacturing, digital workflows for nonprofits, and CFO-grade dashboards for executive insights. This expertise makes them a trusted Odoo development and IT outsourcing agency.

InterNational Recognition and Transformative Projects

BrowseInfo's excellence was recognized in 2024 when it was named "Best Odoo Partner - India" at the Odoo Experience conference in Belgium. The award highlighted the company's strong contributions to the Odoo ecosystem, large-scale deployments, and high customer retention.

Recent success stories include:

-ISHA Foundation: Unified manufacturing, PoS, and e-commerce on a single platform.

-Ministry of Health in Lesotho: Digitized national medical logistics and compliance.

-Tripper Nature Bali: Automated organic spice production, reducing lead times by 40%.

-Sasmar Pharma: Synchronized inventory across 22 Shopify stores using Odoo e-commerce integration.

The Road Ahead: Micro-Hubs and Mentorship

With rising demand for Odoo services in the Middle East, Europe, and APAC, BrowseInfo plans to launch regional "micro-hub" consulting centers. The company is also dedicated to mentoring the next generation of open-source developers, continuing to contribute new features to the Odoo core. This focus on mentorship and innovation ensures BrowseInfo will remain a leader in the Odoo ecosystem and a top choice for ERP outsourcing.

About BrowseInfo

BrowseInfo is a certified Odoo Gold Partner based in Ahmedabad, India. The company offers end-to-end Odoo implementation, custom app development, and managed services. With a team of over 120 professionals and an extensive library of more than 1,500 Odoo modules, BrowseInfo provides comprehensive ERP solutions to clients in over 80 countries. Named "Best Odoo Partner - India" in 2024, the company is a global leader in Odoo development and IT outsourcing.

For further information about BrowseInfo Visit: www.browseinfo.com

