From OYO to alt.f coworking: The Founders of Turning One Building into a Revenue-Generating Engine, Meet Ritesh Agrawal on Shark Tank

New Delhi [India], February 7: On February 5, 2025, alt.f coworking made an impactful appearance in Season 4, Episode 23 of Shark Tank India. The Gurgaon-based company, founded by Sarthak Chhabra and Yogesh Arora, offers affordable private office spaces designed to help micro-businesses, startups, and entrepreneurs thrive. alt.f coworking provides managed office spaces, meeting rooms, and private offices that are not only functional but also stylish and professional. The company's business model revolves around flexibility, making it the ideal choice for small businesses that need adaptable and scalable office solutions.

The Co-founders Behind alt.f coworking: A Journey of Innovation and Dedication

Sarthak Chhabra and Yogesh Arora, the co-founders of alt.f coworking, have put their heart and soul into creating a business that caters to the needs of entrepreneurs and small businesses. Their commitment to delivering quality, fostering creativity, and prioritizing customer satisfaction has been central to the company's success. Their unique approach to coworking has allowed alt.f coworking to grow rapidly in a competitive industry, offering businesses of all sizes a professional workspace without the long-term commitments and high costs of traditional office leases.

Their journey began in 2016 when they realised the growing demand for affordable, flexible office spaces. They envisioned a workspace solution that would not only offer physical office space but also build a sense of community and support among small businesses and startups. This vision led to the creation of alt.f coworking, which now offers private offices, meeting rooms, and managed office spaces across multiple locations.

alt.f coworking's Pitch on Shark Tank India: A Step Toward Growth

On Shark Tank India, alt.f coworking sought an investment of Rs1 crore for a 0.75% equity stake, valuing the company at Rs133.33 crore. During their pitch, Sarthak and Yogesh presented their business model, showcasing the growth they had achieved and the potential for further expansion. They emphasized how their unique office space offerings meet the needs of modern businesses, particularly micro-businesses, startups, and entrepreneurs who need a flexible yet professional working environment.

A standout moment came when Peyush Bansal, who has previously utilized alt.f offices for Lenskart, warmly welcomed them on the show. Adding a touch of humor, the founders recounted their journey that began in 2010 when they met at NSIT during college, and their bold move in 2016 to convert an entire OYO building into a vibrant coworking space. This backstory even drew a laugh from c the founder of OYO, further cementing the engaging nature of their pitch.

Both the founders impressed the Sharks with their vision and business approach, and were offered an investment by Peyush Bansal, which they turned down. However, they received valuable feedback and mentorship from all the Sharks.

Company Overview: Valuation, Funding, and Business Model

alt.f coworking's valuation of Rs133.33 crore highlights the company's impressive potential in the coworking space industry. .

Here is a snapshot of alt.f coworking's company profile:

* Company Name: alt.f coworking

* Founders: Sarthak Chhabra and Yogesh Arora

* Headquarters: Gurgaon, Haryana

* Founding Year: 2016

* Industry: Real Estate

* Valuation: Rs133.33 Crore

* Profitability: Undisclosed

* Investment: None (As of now)

alt.f coworking's strong business fundamentals, commitment to quality, and unique value proposition in the coworking space sector have made it a standout player in the industry. Their model of offering private office spaces that are flexible, affordable, and designed for professional use continues to attract customers who seek quality workspace solutions.

What's Next for alt.f coworking?

With a strong focus in Delhi NCR and strategic expansion plans now underway in Hyderabad, alt.f coworking is rapidly cracking the market by filling a crucial gap for startups and microbusinesses in need of inspiring workspaces. The sharks also noted the impressive design aesthetics of alt.f's coworking spaces, which contribute significantly to creating an environment that fosters productivity and growth.

The company's commitment to affordable and flexible office spaces aligns with the needs of the modern workforce, and this has helped alt.f coworking expand rapidly in the competitive coworking space market. With plans to expand to other cities and broaden their service offerings, the future of alt.f coworking looks promising. They will continue to support startups, MSMEs, and small businesses by providing them with high-quality office spaces that allow them to grow and innovate.

For those interested in following the journey of alt.f coworking and its visionary founders, tune in to Shark Tank and follow their updates on social media or visit their dedicated website for the latest news and insights.

For further information, please contact:

9958500731

connect@altfspaces.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)