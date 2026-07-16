FXTRADING.com Becomes FXT, Built Around a Simple Promise: In Control. When It Gets Real

PRNewswire

Sydney [Australia], July 16: FXTRADING.com has rebranded to FXT, introducing a new brand platform, "In Control. When Things Get Real," built around a single idea: traders cannot control the market, but they must be able to trust their platform.

The new brand makes that engineering visible, brought to life through five major product innovations:

- FXT AI analyses positions, market conditions and trading behaviour to support informed decisions.

- FXT Funds Management provides in-house PAMM infrastructure and real-time reporting.

- FXT WebTrader and low-latency MT4/MT5 offer flexibility and consistent execution standards.

- FXT Social Trading enables strategy selection with clear provider and performance data.

- The FXT App connects trading, funds management, social trading and account administration.

"At FXT, our mission is to make trust something traders experience through the platform, not simply something they are asked to accept," said Adam Phillips, CEO of FXT. "That means building technology in-house, making the important details visible and continually improving the systems traders depend on."

"'In Control. When It Gets Real.' isn't a slogan, it's a standard," said James Collier and Patrick Guerrera, Co-CMOs, FXT. "Traders can't control the market. What traders can control is who they trade with. That's a decision we take seriously, every day."

The rebrand is anchored in a mission to give traders control over the things they can actually control, and a clear vision: to be the CFD platform traders trust, recommend and return to. It marks a deliberate move away from category language built on size, spreads and bonus offers, toward a more specific definition of trust: how the platform, its costs and its execution behave when a trader, copier or fund investor acts.

The new brand rolls out across FXT's website, platforms, app and marketing channels in English and Chinese, Vietnamese, Japanese and Korean with further global rollout to follow.

About FXT

FXT is part of the Gleneagle Group being a leader in the evolution of financial markets offering corporate advisory, funds management, institutional dealing, broking and trading platform services. It has an Australian Financial Services license and the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC) Financial License. FXT is a multi-asset CFD trading platform offering access to 200+ instruments across FX, indices, commodities and shares from a single account.

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Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3004707/new_FXTRADING_Logo.jpg

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