GACC 2025 by Gresham Global Focuses on Future Proof Career Opportunities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: Gresham Global successfully hosted the second edition of its high-impact conference, the Gresham Annual Counsellors Conference (GACC) 2025, bringing together leading high school counsellors, principals, and education specialists for a week-long series of sessions. This year, the conference traveled across four key cities--Surat (15th September), Hyderabad (16th September), Chandigarh (17th September), and Pune (19th September)--empowering educators with fresh insights into global career pathways and unconventional fields of study.

Building on the success of its inaugural 2024 edition, GACC 2025 once again created a collaborative platform where counsellors could engage with top international universities, explore emerging career opportunities, and discuss the evolving challenges of student guidance in today's dynamic education landscape.

Speaking on the occasion, Jasminder Khanna, Co-Founder of Gresham Global, said:

"With GACC 2025, our vision was to take this initiative to multiple cities and reach a wider community of counsellors. Each stop reinforced the importance of equipping educators not only with knowledge but also with a global perspective on careers. At Gresham Global, our role as in-country representatives is to provide counsellors with global insights that help them guide students to make informed and confident career choices."

Eddie Ho, Head of International, Norwich University of the Arts, shared his thoughts, "GACC has been an utmost experience. Gresham has provided a great platform for Norwich University of the Arts to meet with counsellors throughout the country to promote the university ."

Jimmi Hemmenbach, Regional Operations Manager, Middle East and South Asia at University of Guelph, commented on their participation: "This is our second year at GACC. We have had a great success with the events, strengthening the brand of University of Guelph"

Jenny Oxley, Head of Internationalisation, Leeds Arts University, commented, " I'm really impressed by the counsellors' engagement. The relationships we've built will be key, and the opportunities for networking are so valuable."

GACC 2025 brought together top global universities and industry leaders to showcase innovative programs across Hospitality, Arts, Culinary, Music, Theatre, Food Science, and more. With a focus on future-proof careers, the conference empowered counsellors with insights into pathways that nurture creativity, adaptability, and problem-solving--preparing students to thrive in a rapidly evolving, AI-driven world.

Counsellors attending GACC 2025 praised the initiative for its ability to bring international institutions closer to Indian schools. They emphasized the value of discovering unique courses, networking with peers, and staying updated on the latest global trends shaping education and employability.

As GACC continues to grow, its mission remains clear: to create a space where educators can connect, collaborate, and stay ahead of the curve in guiding the next generation. By bridging the gap between global universities and Indian counsellors, Gresham Global is reshaping the way universities penetrate in India.

About Gresham Global

Gresham Global serves as the in-country partner for international universities in India and South Asia, providing strategic support in recruitment, regulatory navigation, and institutional representation. The firm facilitates long-term international engagement through tailored, on-ground advisory services.

