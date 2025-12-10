Galaxy unveils its latest tyre innovations at CII EXCON 2025

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 10: Galaxy, a leading global brand of construction, earthmoving and material handling tyres, today unveiled its latest tyre innovations under LDSR 500 and RTSR 300 at CII Excon 2025. Celebrating its 100+ year legacy, the brand is showcasing its diverse portfolio including Mine Rock-XT, LDSR 300, LHD 510 SDS, GIRAFFE XLW, YARDMASTER RADIAL and HULK at Hall 5, Stand B34.

An all steel radial tyre, LDSR 500 is designed for heavy-duty wheel loaders and dozers. It has a non-directional pattern and extra deep tread that provides excellent stability, grip and long life. The RTSR 300 is built for Rigid Dump Trucks to withstand extreme conditions while hauling heavy loads across different surfaces. Its open shoulder design offers superior traction along with self-cleaning. Available in application-specific compounds, the tyre is custom built for tough jobs and different terrains.

Speaking at the launch, Dyutiman Chattopadhyay, Chief Technology Officer, Yokohama-ATG, said, "At Galaxy, we take pride in our customer-centric innovations and are excited to display an array of all-steel radials and large solid tyres that deliver improved wear characteristics and superior & trouble-free performance on tough terrains. Our highly automated, state of the art facilities are well-equipped to manufacture customized tyre solutions for the Indian customers and we look forward to serving them."

Commenting on the occasion, Anuj Thakar, Senior Vice President, India & SAARC, Yokohama-ATG, said, "India is a key growth market for us and it is a great pleasure to participate in the country's biggest construction expo. Our presence at Excon reflects our commitment to our customers in the region as we continue to provide the best tyre solutions for varied construction needs. We are looking forward to engaging with industry peers & customers, and fostering like-minded collaborations."

The future of construction tyres - an innovative showcase by Galaxy

In addition to the new launches, Galaxy has displayed its Mine Rock-XT, a high-performance tyre designed for dual applications in both heavy-duty mining and construction operations. It offers a strong nylon casing for enhanced durability.

Also featured in the showcase is, HULK, a skid steer tyre that is tailored to endure tough environments and designed to provide exceptional puncture protection and high traction, ensuring long tyre life.

LHD 510 SDS, is designed with a deep groove to provide superior traction on all kind of surfaces. The compound formulation used in its construction enhances its resistance toward chipping & chunking and minimizes heat buildup thereby enhancing tyre life.

GIRAFFE XLW, has a unique multi-purpose design making it the ultimate backhoe tyre. It is engineered using a neutral casing design that reduces stress on the tyre thus increasing reliability and life.

YARDMASTER RADIAL, a valuable addition to the extensive range of forklift tyres and LDSR 300, especially constructed for wheel loaders and articulated dump trucks, complete the showcase.

Aligned with the Excon 2025 theme, Accelerating Growth, Building Tomorrow, Galaxy is leading the way in advancing the construction segment in India through its continued focus on innovation, capacity expansion and sustainable operations. The CII Excon 2025, running through December 13, is expected to draw thousands of visitors including OEMs and industry experts. With a range of application-specific solutions on display, the Galaxy booth offers something for every visitor, which can only be experienced in person.

About Galaxy

Galaxy is a leading name in the global off-highway sector, providing tailored solutions designed to meet the specific needs of each application. Attuned to the changing market demands through the years, Galaxy has been consistently offering customers application-specific and purpose-built solutions for 100+ years making it the master of every terrain. Made in state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in India, Galaxy has earned the reputation of providing value-driven customized products that guarantee peak performance.

