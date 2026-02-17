Galgotias University Pavilion Emerges as a Key Attraction at AI Impact Summit 2026 with Rs. 350+ Crore AI Showcase

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 17: Galgotias University witnessed strong engagement and sustained footfall on Day One of the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam. The five-day summit, running from February 16 to 20, opened to significant participation from academicians, policymakers, technology leaders, startup founders, and industry delegates, with the Galgotias pavilion emerging as a key attraction.

The Galgotias stall stood out for its immersive and interactive showcase of a comprehensive Rs. 350+ crore Artificial Intelligence ecosystem, positioning the University among the largest AI investors in India's private higher education space. Visitors engaged closely with the University's NVIDIA powered supercomputing infrastructure, designed to drive cutting edge research in generative AI, large language models, computer vision, natural language processing, and data science.

A major crowd puller at the pavilion was ORION, Operational Robotic Intelligence Node, which interacted live with delegates and demonstrated applied robotics and intelligent systems integration. The live demonstrations drew significant attention, reinforcing the University's emphasis on hands-on, real world AI deployment.

The stall also highlighted AI-driven Centres of Excellence developed in collaboration with leading technology partners, alongside the Semiconductor Research Lab and Drone Intelligence Lab. AI-powered startups incubated under GICRISE at the Galgotias Incubation Centre were showcased, reflecting a strong pipeline of deep tech innovation emerging from the campus.

In addition, the iOS Development Centre presented AI enabled applications developed by students, offering visitors a glimpse into scalable, industry ready digital solutions aligned with global technology trends.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, said, "Summits like these are important platforms to demonstrate not just vision but capability. Our Rs. 350+ crore AI ecosystem, powered by advanced supercomputing infrastructure, research labs, Centres of Excellence, and student led innovation, reflects our commitment to shaping India's leadership in Artificial Intelligence."

With continuous high-impact interactions and strategic discussions throughout the day, the Galgotias stall set a strong tone for the remaining days of the summit, positioning the University as a leading academic force in India's AI transformation journey.

About Galgotias University

Galgotias University Among the World's Leading Universities in QS and THE Rankings.

Galgotias University proudly ascends in the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, securing a coveted position in the 1201-1400 global band. Ranked 15th among top private universities and 43rd among all Indian universities--public and private combined--this achievement marks a powerful endorsement of Galgotias' unwavering commitment to academic excellence, global relevance, and innovation in higher education.

In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, Galgotias University has been ranked 45th among Indian universities (including both government and private institutions) and placed in the globally prestigious 1001-1200 band. This significant achievement reinforces the university's growing stature in the international academic arena and validates its consistent progress in global higher education benchmarks.

These recognitions reflect Galgotias University's strategic focus on teaching quality, research impact, internationalization, and industry relevance, and its mission to shape globally competent graduates prepared for the challenges of tomorrow.

