GameCraft Pro Launches at IGDC 2025: Kerala Sets the Stage for India's Next Wave of Game Creators

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 26: At IGDC 2025, India's biggest gaming conference, TILTEDU and DATSI School for Storytellers unveiled GameCraft Pro - a flagship one-year professional program in Game Design & Development launching January 2026 at DATSI's Trivandrum campus.

The MoU was signed in the presence of senior government officials Seeram Sambasiva Rao (IT Special Secretary) and Anoop Ambika (CEO, Kerala Startup Mission), alongside industry leaders Ashish Kulkarni, Nikhil Chandran, Veerendra Patil, Venkataramanan K, and Michael Joseph.

This marks one of Kerala's strongest pushes to position itself as India's next creative-tech hub, where storytelling meets technology.

A New Professional Program for Game Development in Kerala: Designed by game developers and studios

Unlike traditional game courses focused only on software, GameCraft Pro embeds students directly inside working creative studios.

Students learn:

* Game Mechanics & Systems Design

* Narrative Design & Storytelling

* Game Programming & Prototyping

* 2D/3D Asset Creation with production discipline

* Level Design inside professional engines

In the final 3 months, every student builds a full-fledged original game IP - complete with documentation, gameplay systems, audio, FX and investor-ready pitch materials.

This approach transforms students into creators who can design, build, and publish rather than just entry-level operators.

GameCraft pro program - your gateway to a gaming career

India's gaming market is projected to reach $4-4.5 billion by 2025, yet the majority of talent still clusters around metros like Bangalore, Pune, and Hyderabad.

Kerala, with its design-oriented youth and strong education ecosystem, has the right ingredients but lacked:

Industry integration

Storytelling-led game design

Exposure to publishing pipelines

Hands-on project-based curriculum

GameCraft Pro directly solves this gap. "This isn't a course launch - it's a movement. We want Kerala to export original stories through gaming," Veerendra Patil, CEO, Zebu Animation & Founder, DATSI.

To learn more about the course: www.datsischool.com/courses/gamecraft-pro

Industry Voices Endorsing the GameCraft Pro Vision

On building world-class IP from Kerala, "Kerala has incredible creative talent. GameCraft Pro bridges the gap between idea and commercially viable game IP," Ashish Kulkarni, FICCI AVGC Forum Chair.

On building creators, not just coders, "We're nurturing entrepreneurs who can build the future of India's gaming economy," Nikhil Chandran, CEO, TILTLABS & TILTEDU.

Government Support Strengthening the Movement

Kerala has introduced a forward-looking AVGC Policy to boost animation, gaming, immersive media, and digital content creation."This partnership directly aligns with Kerala's vision to create strong, consistent talent pipelines and original content from the state," Seeram Sambasiva Rao, IT Special Secretary.

GameCraft Pro is housed inside KINFRA Film & Video Park, supported by ASAP Kerala, making it one of India's most policy-aligned creative-education launches.

What Students Will Graduate With

According to the program brochure, students gain:

Programme Outcomes

* Design and analyse games as rule-based systems

* Build playable spaces with real engine workflows

* Script core and advanced gameplay systems

* Produce 2D/3D assets with production discipline

* Publish a capstone game with professional documentation

Career Prospects

* Game Designer

* Unity Game Developer

* Level Designer

* Gameplay Scripter / Systems Designer

* 3D Game Artist

* Technical Artist

This directly answers what most media outlets (like CollegeDekho, Careers360, India Today Education, BW Education) look for when covering new programs.

What Makes GameCraft Pro Different (Media-friendly Angles)

These are the lines NewsVoir will love -- they speak to the whole TML list:

1. Studio-integrated learning

Students learn inside the culture of working animation, VFX, and game studios.

2. Story-first game design

The program treats games as a storytelling medium -- not just technology.

3. Original IP creation

Every student graduates with one publishable prototype that can be pitched to investors/publishers.

4. Kerala as a new gaming hub

Strong angle for Times of India, The Hindu, Indian Express, regional Malayalam media.

5. Government + industry partnership

This significantly boosts credibility for national financial and business press (Mint, Business Standard, BW Businessworld).

Call to Action (Strong admissions focus)

GameCraft Pro begins January 2026. Limited seats.

Admissions are now open for students, gamers, storytellers, and creative-tech aspirants.

For Admissions & Curriculum Details:

+91 73060 71754

datsischool.com / TILTEDU.com

On-campus program at KINFRA Film & Video Park, Trivandrum

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)