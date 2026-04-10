Gartex Texprocess India Mumbai opened on 9th April: Innovations driving apparel manufacturing and textile technologies on display

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10: The exhibition comes at a time when India's textile industry continues to chart a strong growth trajectory, supported by policy initiatives and rising global demands. With textile exports currently valued at nearly USD 36 billion (approx. Rs 3 lakh crore), the Ministry of Textiles has set an ambitious Vision 2030 target of expanding exports to USD 100 billion (approx. Rs 9 lakh crore) by strengthening domestic manufacturing and enhancing India's global textile footprint. Events such as Gartex Texprocess India incorporating the Denim Show plays an important role in supporting this momentum by enabling technology adoption, industry collaboration and business opportunities across the textile value chain.

The show opened with a ceremonial inauguration attended by distinguished dignitaries and industry leaders, including eminent dignitaries from the industry which included:

Guest of Honour: Shri Ajay Pandit, Additional Textile Commissioner, Office of the Textile Commissioner, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India

Mr Sharad Jaipuria, President, Denim Manufacturers Association & Chairman & Managing Director of Ginni International Ltd

Mr Simon Lee, Managing Director of Hyosung Group (Hyosung corporation India Pvt Ltd & Hyosung India Pvt Ltd)

Mr Aamir Akhtar, Group President & CEO Textiles, Jindal Worldwide Ltd

Ms. Himani Gulati, Director, MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd

Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director & Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings

Mr Winston Pereira, Executive Director, Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd

Mr Gaurav Juneja, Director, MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd

Mr Gagandeep Singh, Secretary General, Denim Manufacturers Association

Mr Akhilesh Rathi, Vice President, Denim Manufacturers Association

India's textile sector, one of the country's oldest and most diverse industries, is deeply rooted in centuries-old traditions while continuously evolving through innovation and modern manufacturing. Gartex Texprocess India Mumbai 2026 will witness several new product launches, technology demonstrations and live showcases, providing industry professionals with hands-on experience of garment manufacturing machinery, embroidery machines, laundry and finishing equipment, printing technologies and advanced textile solutions.

The industry stands at a transformative juncture, driven by innovation, policy support and strong global demand. Platforms such as Gartex Texprocess India play a vital role in bringing together technology providers, manufacturers and brands to explore new opportunities and accelerate modernisation across the value chain. With live machinery demonstrations, product launches and focused knowledge exchange, the Mumbai edition offers an important gateway for industry stakeholders to experience the latest advancements shaping the future of garment and textile manufacturing.

The Union Budget 2026-27 has placed the textile sector firmly at the centre of India's economic growth strategy, recognising it as a key driver of employment, export growth, rural livelihoods and sustainable manufacturing. The sector also possesses significant intrinsic strengths. India is the world's largest cultivator of cotton by acreage, the largest producer of jute, the second-largest producer of silk and cotton, a major global hub in the man-made fibres (MMF) segment and the second-largest producer of polyester and viscose fibres.

According to the IMARC Group, the India textile manufacturing market reached USD 133.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 192 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 3.99%. The growth is being fuelled by government initiatives such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, increasing exports and rising domestic demand for apparel and home textiles. Technological advancements, the growing adoption of synthetic fibres, sustainability-focused production practices and expanding e-commerce channels are also accelerating industry expansion.

Alongside the exhibition, knowledge sessions and industry discussions will provide insights into key topics including technology adoption in garment manufacturing, sustainability in textile production, digital printing innovations, automation in apparel manufacturing and emerging opportunities in denim and fashion supply chains.

With a strong mix of technology, innovation and industry dialogue, Gartex Texprocess India Mumbai 2026 is set to serve as an important platform for collaboration, networking and business development within India's fast-evolving textile and garment manufacturing ecosystem.

Press information and photographic material:

www.gartexindia.com

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Press Contacts:

Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India

Viral Parekh | Manager - PR & Corporate Communications

+91 9930837978 | viral.parekh@india.messefrankfurt.com

Background information on MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd

https://www.mexexhibits.com/

Background information on Messe Frankfurt

www.messefrankfurt.com/background-information

Sustainability at Messe Frankfurt

www.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability-information

Texpertise Newsroom

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)