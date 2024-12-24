GD Goenka Group Celebrates 30 Glorious Years of Excellence with GD Goenka Confluence 2024

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 24: The GD Goenka Group, a pioneer in the education sector, proudly celebrated its 30th anniversary with GD Goenka Confluence 2024, a landmark event held at GD Goenka University, Sohna Road.

This three-day gathering brought together principals and educators from across the GD Goenka network to honour the Group's remarkable legacy and envision the future of education. Marking three decades of innovation, growth, and impact, the event served as a platform to reflect on the Group's journey from its inception in 1994 to becoming one of India's most respected education brands.

Speaking on the occasion, Nipun Goenka, Managing Director of GD Goenka Group, said,'' Today, we come together not just to honor the legacy of three transformative decades but to celebrate the shared dreams that continue to shape our future. At GD Goenka, education is not just about academics; it's about touching lives, sparking curiosity, and nurturing leaders of tomorrow. Confluence 2024 stands as a beautiful reflection of our journey--one driven by a passion for excellence, innovation, and wholistic growth. The conversations we have had today with our esteemed guests inspire us further to create a learning experience that empowers every student to thrive in a world full of possibilities. Together, we reaffirm our belief in the boundless potential of education to change lives.''

The event featured an array of engaging sessions and activities. Day 1 set a celebratory tone with powerful speeches by eminent personalities including the Former Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smt. Smriti Irani.

Complimenting the Group's transformative role in education, Smt. Irani said,''My relationship with the Goenka family goes back a decade, and I am here today because they gave me the opportunity to speak to leaders of 120 schools. The biggest challenge in education isn't just how many students pass, but how many remember what they were taught. Cognition is about perceiving, remembering, and presenting information. We must teach students to reflect on evidence, respect different viewpoints, and revisit stories to find new aspects. Our future depends on students who can articulate and reflect, turning our demographic dividend into a strength.''

The Group also launched the Goenkan Gazette, a comprehensive magazine that showcases the achievements and events of the GD Goenka Schools across 20 states and Union Territories. With nearly 200,000 students, this publication captures the vibrant activities and collaborations within the GD Goenka Group of Schools.

Furthermore, Boman Irani, a celebrated actor captivated the audience with his insights on creativity and perseverance.

"Sometimes it's good to say no, even to yourself, when lured by the perks of success. Whether in movies, teaching, or any field, becoming a celebrity can change how you walk, but don't let it change your soul. When you achieve something, remember there's always more to learn and new goals to set. Don't compare yourself to others who seem more advantaged. Keep striving and stay true to your core,'' said Irani.

In addition, Dr. Kiran Bedi, India's first woman IPS officer shared her inspiring vision of leadership and ethics.

''I would like to thank the entire Goenka family for their warm invitation. Every child has the potential to excel, and it is essential to understand and support their individual needs. To ensure the holistic development of children, parents and schools must come together. Parents play a crucial role in organising activities and managing time after school, while teachers should stay informed about their students' activities outside school hours. By fostering open, one-on-one dialogue with parents, schools can build more meaningful relationship and enhance learning outcomes, ultimately benefiting the child's overall growth,'' said Dr. Bedi.

Day 1 of the event also featured distinguished personalities, including Anil Rai Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of Havells India Limited, who shared his insights, and Gaurav Kapoor, a renowned stand-up comedian, who captivated and entertained the audience with his performance.

Day 2 focused on holistic education, featuring an enlightening session by BK Sister Shivani, a renowned spiritual leader, on values and inner peace in education.

"We often seek perfection in the world around us, believing it will bring us inner peace, but true happiness comes from within. The COVID-19 pandemic from 2019 to 2024 has brought significant changes, especially in the minds of our children, highlighting the importance of prioritising meditation in schools to foster calmness and resilience in an ever-evolving world. Today, stress and being busy have become symbols of success, but we must remember that true fulfilment lies inside,'' said Sister Shivani.

Additionally, there were insights into future educational trends by Dr. Joseph Emmanuel, Chief Executive & Secretary, CISCE, and an engaging interaction with Ms. Tulsi Kumar, Playback Singer, Actress and alumna of the institution.

This was followed by Bhaichung Bhutia, former Indian football team captain, delving into the significance of sports and teamwork, and Subhash Gangaram Talekar, President, Mumbai Dabbawala Association, who shared his inspiring journey.

Day 3 culminated with the prestigious Gayatri Devi Awards, and engaging sessions with Daniel Berdichevsky, Founder & Alpaca-in-Chief at World Scholar's Cup, and renowned mentalist Karan Singh.

The Gayatri Devi Awards celebrated innovation, dedication, and excellence in teaching, reinforcing the Group's commitment to nurturing outstanding educators.

Since its establishment in 1994, the GD Goenka Group has been at the forefront of redefining education in India. With a vast network of schools, universities, and institutes, the Group has continually raised the bar by embracing innovation, academic rigour, and holistic development. This 30-year milestone is a celebration of its enduring impact on the lives of countless students and educators.

About GD Goenka Group

The GD Goenka Group is one of India's premier education organizations, renowned for its commitment to excellence and innovation. Over the last three decades, it has built a legacy of transforming education through cutting-edge infrastructure, world-class curricula, and an unwavering focus on holistic development.

