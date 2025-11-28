Gera Developments Launches Gera's Avive Towers with India's Leading Wellness Experts Powering its WellnessCentric Homes Concept

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: Gera Developments Private Limited (GDPL), one of India's most-trusted and innovation-led developers, today unveiled Gera's Avive Towers, the flagship project in its newly introduced WellnessCentric Homes portfolio. With this launch, GDPL introduces India's first behaviour-led residential wellness category, built on design, amenities, expert guidance and community support.

The project brings together India's leading wellness experts Yasmin Karachiwala for Pilates, Nisha Millet for Aqua Endurance Aerobics, Prana Yoga with Ananda, a Branded gym with Personal training and Nicole Kedia for Nutrition, to create a residential community where daily wellness becomes natural and achievable.

Spread across 6.91 acres in East Kharadi, Gera's Avive Towers introduces a behaviour-led model of wellness living supported by GDPL's proprietary 3-Tier Habit Infrastructure--Nudge, Support, Sustain. This framework uses design cues, wellness amenities, continuous expert guidance and personalised programmes to help residents build consistent wellness habits.

Speaking about the launch, Rohit Gera, Managing Director, Gera Developments, said, "Urban life makes it difficult to stay consistent. WellnessCentric Homes were created to provide an environment where people can maintain healthier routines without friction. At Gera's Avive Towers, design, expert guidance and community together make wellness more natural."

Gera's Avive Towers incorporates wellness-driven architecture, including Zen pods, mindfulness zones, green terraces, biophilic elements, large windows and airy layouts that maximise natural light and ventilation. Wellness-focused amenities include a Branded Gym, Pilates Studio, Aqua Endurance Aerobics Pool, Yoga Studio, nutrition cafe, and courts for pickleball and badminton, supported by a full spa and community fitness groups.

Nisha Millet said, "Integrating Aqua Endurance Aerobics into a residential community is a forward-thinking step that makes long-term fitness accessible."

Expressions of interest for 3, 3.5 and 4 BHK homes with private plunge pools or sundecks at Gera's Avive Towers, starting from ₹1.26 crore, are now open.

About Gera Developments Private Limited:

Gera Developments Private Limited (GDPL), a reputed brand for over 50 years, is one of the pioneers of the Real Estate business in Pune. Recognised as the creators of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune, Goa and Bengaluru, the brand has established a global presence through developments in California, USA. GDPL prides itself on providing long-term value to customers, by having a distinct customer-first approach. The philosophy at Gera of "Let's Outdo" rests on the trinity of Innovation, Transparency, and Enhanced Customer Experience. It is at the heart of Gera's effort to infuse innovation and transparency in Real Estate and home building, with an unwavering focus on meeting the shifting lifestyle dynamics of their customers, while upholding the premium living experience. Accordingly, there are many 'firsts' that stand to Gera's credit.

The company introduced a 5-Year Warranty on Real Estate, consisting of Preventive Maintenance & Repairs, and provision of insurance on buildings way back in 2004 for the first time in India. RERA mandated the same only in 2017. Gera also introduced India's first and only 7-year warranty in Real Estate. They have designed and launched a pathbreaking concept, the award-winning ChildCentric® Homes, which revolutionised the Real Estate sector for both, the developer and the home buyer. Other revolutionary and highly successful product lines have been IntelliplexesTM, SkyVillasTM, and The Imperium series. In their 50th year, the company launched yet another first-of-its-kind industry initiative--Gera's Home Equity Power--by providing financial flexibility to customers to withdraw funds from their prior payments to meet financial emergencies.

These products are matched by the services of the GeraWorld® Mobile App, which brings speed, convenience, and transparency to the buyer, enhancing customer experience. Gera has also launched the Club Outdo initiative, a tech-driven loyalty and referral program that provides multiple benefits, offers, and community engagement opportunities to existing and new customers.

The company emphasises delivering value-added experiences to customers, with projects designed around the evolving needs of their customers. Driven by trust, quality, a customer-first mindset, and innovation, the brand has won several national and international awards on both, the product and service fronts.

Gera continues to be ranked amongst the Top 50 Great Mid-Size WorkplacesTM 2024 in India by the Great Place to Work® (GPTW) Institute for seven years in a row. This year, we have also been proudly recognised as one of India's Best WorkplacesTM in Real Estate Industry and India's Best WorkplacesTM in Building a Culture of Innovation for All.

Gera envisions raising the standards of Real Estate in India. As we redefine new standards of service orientation, product innovation, real estate marketing, and brand building, we are consistently generating fresh value for its stakeholders, while setting new benchmarks for the industry.

Please visit www.gera.in for more information

