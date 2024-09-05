GIGABYTE and India-Taipei Association Explore Growth Opportunities in India

PRNewswire Taipei [Taiwan], September 5: On 29th August, the India-Taipei Association and GIGABYTE met to discuss the growth and potential of the Indian market. GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, is strengthening its efforts in India to identify and explore new opportunities for AI development. Following its AI strategic framework, GIGABYTE not only deepens partnerships with Intel, NVIDIA, and AMD to maximize AI chip performance, but also continues exploring market growth opportunities with the Indian government to expand the AI ecosystem. The company focuses on PC innovations driven by AI to enhance its gaming and computing solutions for consumers, SMEs, schools, the government, and more, making them more intelligent and responsive to user needs.

"India is a pivotal market for GIGABYTE, and we are dedicated to bringing advanced AI and gaming technologies. We are putting our faith in the Indian market's potential, especially given its booming IT sector and projected significant GDP growth. Our double plan is to further invest in the country's AI infrastructure 2 times every 3 years; it is designed to expand the gaming landscape, enhance AI capabilities, and create additional job opportunities, reflecting our commitment to driving innovation and growth in this dynamic region," said Tony Liao, Vice President of GIGABYTE Technology Co. Ltd.

"India's rapidly growing economy, projected to reach a $4 trillion GDP, presents vast opportunities for technological innovation and AI advancements. We understand the significant potential of this dynamic market and are excited about the advancements that GIGABYTE is bringing. Their focus on developing cutting-edge AI PC and laptop solutions aligns with the needs of this burgeoning sector. These efforts will drive industry growth and innovation, harnessing India's robust IT landscape to deliver impactful technological solutions," said Manharsinh Laxmanbhai Yadav, Director General of the India Taipei Association.

GIGABYTE continues to follow and amplify its AI strategic framework, highlighting three pillars: a comprehensive AI operating platform, AI-based product design, and engagement with the AI ecosystem. This framework supports all-end computing, from cloud servers to high-performance consumer products. GIGABYTE leverages AI for product optimization, ensuring enhanced performance and user experience. The company has introduced its latest AI PC models, including the AORUS 16X and G6X AI Gaming Laptops, which are now available in India. Additionally, the highly anticipated AI Top series hardware will be available in India this September. Please visit GIGABYTE's official website for more info.

Photo-https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2497163/GIGABYTE_India_Taipei_Association_Explore_Growth_Opportunities_India.jpg

